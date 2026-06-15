PreemploymentDirectory.com announces Three Important Research Reports for the Background Screening Industry

PreemploymentDirectory.com announces the release of Three Important Research Reports for the Background Screening Industry

PreemploymentDirectory.com is a hub of background screening information and intelligence that helps keep background screening professionals informed and up to date on news in the industry” — W. Barry Nixon

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The background screening industry is a billion-dollar industry and according to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) more than 92% of businesses conduct some form of background checks. As the industry has grown, so has the need for both outsourced background screening professionals and those who conduct background checks internally to stay up-to-date with industry developments.For more than 20 years, as one of the most trusted and widely used resources for background screening professionals worldwide, PreemploymentDirectory.com has helped background screening professionals, talent acquisition teams, and hiring professionals access news and information to help them continuously improve their hiring processes.PreemploymentDirectory.com has unmatched reach:- The largest global directory of providers and vendors dedicated exclusively to background screening,- It’s used by thousands of background screening firms, employers and recruiters,- Publisher of The Background Buzz, the industry’s leading newsletter and only e-magazine focused on international screening, The Global Background Screener.- A trusted resource for PBSA members, HR leaders and compliance professionals.Unlike background screening providers and vendor blogs PreemploymentDirectory.com is neutral, independent, and unbiased.We share important research, reports and studies with the HR and hiring community to increase their knowledge of the entire background screening ecosystem. Today we are sharing First Advantage’s 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report and HireRight’s survey of How HR leaders are navigating a constantly evolving hiring environment in Australia and India These reports also help reporters who are writing stories about background screening to have current content.W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a renowned background screening expert and industry influencer, said, “PreemploymentDirectory.com is a hub of background screening information and intelligence that helps keep background screening professionals informed and up to date on news in the industry.”Please direct any questions about PreemploymentDirectory.com to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon(at)PreemploymentDirectory(dot)com.ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:W. Barry Nixon, a widely recognized expert on background checking is the co-author of ‘Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective’ one of the earliest books published about background checks. He is also the founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security' award by Security Magazine and is the publisher of the leading e-magazine for the background screening industry – The Background Buzz. He also publishes The Global Background Screener for the international marketplace and an annual Background Screening Industry Resource Guide. He was recently named as one of the Top Ten Influencers in the background screening industry.PreemploymentDirectory.com provides employers with free consultation regarding selecting a background screening firm that will meet their unique requirements.

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