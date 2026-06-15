A single Florida parent company, twenty-four distinct brands, each with its own identity, checkout, and customer experience

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIVG Holdings LLC, a Florida limited liability company (Florida document number 700475724937) headquartered at 2780 Sunny Breeze Ave, Largo, FL 33770, today announced the public organization of its operating portfolio under a single parent company. AIVG Holdings LLC operates each brand below under a fictitious name registered or being registered with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, consistent with Section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.The structure is deliberate. The company runs one shared operational and payments backbone while every brand keeps its own name, website, checkout, and receipts, so a customer always transacts with the brand they came to buy from rather than the parent. This release introduces the portfolio and serves as a clear public record of the fictitious names AIVG Holdings LLC owns and operates.Publishing. Echotemporia (echotemporia.com) is a literary memoir by Angie Irizarry with a companion launch site. Remember River (rememberriver.com) is a poetry title with its own reader-focused site. Roots and Red Tape (rootsandredtape.com) is a memoir on family, place, and institutions. The Last 10 Seconds (thelasttenseconds.com) is adult fiction loosely drawn from a true story, live while the manuscript completes review.Children's publishing. Professor Dinosaur (professordinosaur.com) is an illustrated children's book and companion learning app built to child-privacy guidance. Sloth Monkeys (slothmonkeys.com) is an illustrated children's brand with its own characters and web app. Curious Willy (curiouswilly.com) is an independent illustrated children's brand with its own cast, books, and interactive app.Community. Gents of the Neighborhood (gentsoftheneighborhood.com) and Ladies of the Neighborhood (ladiesoftheneighborhood.com) are private, invite-based community platforms with subscriptions and neighborhood-style channels.Games and retail. Dirt Road Poker (dirtroadpoker.com) is a poker brand with a direct-sale product line and branded checkout. Real Deal Pearls (realdealpearls.com) is an ecommerce retail brand selling pearls and related products directly to consumers.Authority and education. AIButNotABot (aibutnotabot.com) is an authority and field-journal brand documenting real operating work. Emotional Entrapment (emotionalentrapment.com) is a course and authority brand teaching the ethics of persuasion psychology through interactive lessons. Mossy Frog Media (mossyfrogmedia.com) is an AI consulting and services brand.Consumer review fleet. AIVG Holdings LLC operates a fleet of consumer review and recommendation sites: Combs and Brushes (combsandbrushes.com -grooming tools), Customer Candy (customercandy.com - business improvement), Grandma's Feet (grandmasfeet.com) and Grandpa's Feet (grandpasfeet.com - comfort and foot care), I Like Sweaters (ilikesweaters.com - apparel finds), Open Mouth Insert Foot (openmouthinsertfoot.com humor-forward reviews), Squished Nuts (squishednuts.com snack and pantry), and an odor-and-freshness group of Stinky Odors (stinkyodors.com), Tasty Odors (tastyodors.com), We Smell Fantastic (wesmellfantastic.com), and Weird Odors (weirdodors.com). These sites participate in the multiple affiliate programs and disclose affiliate relationships in accordance with program and disclosure requirements.Operating every brand under one Florida parent gives the company a consistent legal, payments, and operations foundation while preserving a clean, brand-specific buying experience. A customer who buys from Dirt Road Poker sees Dirt Road Poker at checkout and on the receipt, not the parent, and the same separation holds across the portfolio.About AIVG Holdings LLCAIVG Holdings LLC is a Florida-based holding company that builds and operates a portfolio of independent consumer and digital brands across publishing, children's books, community platforms, games, retail, education, and consumer review media. Each brand maintains its own identity, checkout, and customer support, all supported by a single shared operational and payments backbone managed by AIVG Holdings LLC.

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