Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom highlight California’s contributions to the America250 time capsule

5. California’s American Innovation Coin featuring Steve Jobs California’s American Innovation Coin features Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple and Pixar Animation Studios. Governor Newsom selected Jobs to represent California in recognition of his extraordinary impact on technology, storytelling, communication, and modern life. Jobs’ innovative and entrepreneurial spirit embodies the best of California, creating the future we all know today.

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