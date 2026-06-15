Guardian Jet Promotes Dan Gardner, Zach Conover and William Smith to Sales Directors

Zach Conover, Dan Gardner and William Smith promoted to Sales Director roles at Guardian Jet

Guardian Jet LLC names Dan Gardner, Zach Conover and William Smith as Sales Directors, strengthening aircraft brokerage and consulting services nationwide.

The best thing about promoting from within is that our clients already know and trust these individuals. [They] didn't just close deals—they built the kind of relationships that bring clients back.” — Gabriel Bastos, Managing Partner and Head of Global Sales, Guardian Jet

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before becoming sales directors, Dan Gardner, Zach Conover and William Smith played key roles in aircraft transactions across Guardian Jet 's brokerage and consulting business. Today, the firm is promoting all three into expanded roles serving aircraft owners and operators across its heavy jet, light jet and turboprop markets.Gardner will focus on midsize and large jet sales and acquisitions, while Conover and Smith will serve clients through the firm's Light Jet & Turboprop Division.About Dan GardnerBased in Connecticut, Dan Gardner focuses on jet sales and acquisitions across New England and areas east of the Hudson River. He works with high-net-worth individuals, corporate flight departments and first-time buyers on aircraft acquisitions and sales, leveraging the firm's data and market insight to support informed decision-making. Before transitioning into sales, Gardner served as director of operations, where he supported a record volume of aircraft transactions across deal execution, contract administration, client communication and digital product development.Prior to joining Guardian Jet, Gardner spent four years at McKinsey & Company, specializing in digital and analytics consulting. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Boston College and is working toward his private pilot certificate. Gardner is active with Aviators for Autism, which supports individuals on the autism spectrum through aviation experiences, and hosts a monthly webinar series featuring guest speakers who help families navigate the autism journey.About Zach ConoverBased in Chicago, Zach Conover advises turboprop and light jet aircraft owners and operators across the Midwest, with a focus on Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Conover joined Guardian Jet in 2022 as a consultant, supporting clients across the firm's consulting and asset management platforms. In 2025, he contributed to more than 20 aircraft transactions totaling approximately $285 million.He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut, with a concentration in valuation and portfolio management, and maintains Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses. He earned his aircraft broker certification from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) in 2024. He is a member of the National Business Aviation Association, Chicago Area Business Aviation Association, Michigan Business Aviation Association and Wisconsin Business Aviation Association. He supports the Special Olympics and Guilford Youth Mentoring.About William SmithBased in Connecticut, William Smith serves turboprop and light jet aircraft clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, including key markets in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and the Carolinas. Smith joined Guardian Jet in 2021 on the inside sales team, managing aircraft sales inquiries and supporting transactions from deposit through closing. Since 2023, he has supported more than 65 aircraft transactions across sales and acquisitions roles totaling more than $500 million in transaction value.He has also contributed to market research analysis across more than 120 aircraft markets, building expertise in valuation, pricing and transaction support across light jets and turboprops, including the Piper Matrix, Citation CJ series and Embraer Phenom models. Smith holds a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of South Carolina and earned his IADA aircraft broker certification in 2023. He is a member of the National Business Aviation Association and IADA.About Guardian JetGuardian Jet is a global aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics firm specializing in turboprop and business jet transactions. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, USA, the firm advises clients worldwide on aircraft sales, acquisitions, appraisals and fleet planning. Guardian Jet serves family offices, multinational enterprises, corporate flight departments, aircraft owners and aircraft management companies, providing independent, data-driven guidance throughout the transaction lifecycle. The firm supports aircraft transactions across six continents and manages more than $2 billion in aircraft transactions annually. Every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault platform, an aviation asset management and market intelligence portal that aggregates historical transaction data, pricing intelligence and benchmarking tools to support informed ownership and fleet decisions. Learn more at guardianjet.com.

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