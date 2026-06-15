The Elms of Lynchburg Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lynchburg, VA

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized The Elms of Lynchburg as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lynchburg, Virginia. This distinction celebrates The Elms of Lynchburg’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Established in 1999, The Elms of Lynchburg has become a trusted assisted living and memory care facility in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Elms of Lynchburg provides compassionate, personalized care in a warm and welcoming environment. Located just outside the downtown metropolitan area, The Elms of Lynchburg is dedicated to helping seniors live fulfilling lives through a wellness-focused approach centered on dignity, comfort, and meaningful connection. With 24/7 support, personalized care plans, and a compassionate team of experienced caregivers and professional nurses, The Elms of Lynchburg continues to be a trusted choice for families seeking dependable senior care.The Elms of Lynchburg offers a wide range of services and amenities designed to enrich the lives of residents of all abilities and interests. Residents enjoy a vibrant lifestyle that includes social activities, spiritual engagement, wellness programs, salon services, game rooms, scenic outings, and personalized assistance tailored to their unique needs. The community’s specialized Daybreak Memory Care neighborhood provides a secure and supportive environment for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Overseen by a Clinical Care Director and Life Enrichment Director, the program integrates clinical support, social interaction, and emotional care to help residents maintain the highest possible quality of life.Under the leadership of Dr. Femi Obasun, PhD, DBA, Founder and CEO of The Elms of Lynchburg, the community continues to uphold a mission rooted in family values, compassionate service, and excellence in healthcare. With more than thirty years of experience in health administration and business management, Dr. Obasun has dedicated his career to improving the lives of others through quality care and strong leadership. His vision for The Elms of Lynchburg emphasizes creating a cozy, affordable environment where every resident feels respected, valued, and truly at home. Anette Santos is the talented Executive Director and Administrator. With more than fifteen years of trusted service in the community, The Elms of Lynchburg remains committed to enhancing the lives of seniors through holistic and compassionate care.During the selection process, The Elms of Lynchburg stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to their residents' wellness. The Elms of Lynchburg has earned widespread praise from satisfied families who frequently highlight professionalism, warmth, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from families with loved ones at The Elms of Lynchburg:“Staff is super friendly l, and it has a family feel! The activities they put on are always so much fun! And the new owners really care about staff and residents:)”“My cousin is staying at The Elms in Lynchburg and we have been very pleased with the nursing care she has received. The staff are so friendly and are happy to address any of your concerns. The facility was very clean.”“The Elms is a wonderful community! Friendly staff and a high level of care for residents! Very beautiful facility and very tidy! Staff interactions with residents are as if the residents are their own family members and you can see that at all times! :)”“Our mother has been at THE ELMS for almost 6 months and we have had a great experience! The tender loving care that our mother has received is such a Blessing. The small professional environment at The Elms is perfect for our mother. The administration, nurses,caregivers, Chef, kitchen staff and maintenance are professional, kind and supportive! They have all worked closely with our family and they are quick to address any and all of our needs. We are thankful to be at The Elms of Lynchburg.”The Elms of Lynchburg staff remains dedicated to caring for their residents with respect and compassionate care.For more information about The Elms of Lynchburg, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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