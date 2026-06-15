Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Eddie Caldwell, Jr. with Dogwood Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized Eddie Caldwell, Jr. with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award last week. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

“For decades, Eddie Caldwell has helped lead the work to support sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies across North Carolina,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “His work has made a lasting impact on public safety and the well-being of North Carolinians, and I thank him for his service.”

Upon receiving the Dogwood Award, Caldwell said: “Since I first took the oath of office as a law enforcement officer in 1977, I have been privileged to work with many local, state, and federal government officials. I have done my best to ensure that every opportunity was for the betterment of the law enforcement profession, the Office of Sheriff, and the citizens of the State. Receiving the Dogwood Award is a high honor, and I am humbled to be selected by Attorney General Jackson to receive this award.”

Eddie Caldwell, Jr. is the executive vice president and general counsel of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, providing legal counsel and public policy guidance on issues affecting sheriffs and law enforcement agencies throughout North Carolina. Across more than 50 years of service, his career has included work with the North Carolina Department of Justice as Special Deputy Attorney General for the Law Enforcement Liaison Section and the North Carolina General Assembly as Legal Counsel to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

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