The New York Women’s Foundation Launches The Invisible Womxn, a New Analysis of Climate Justice in New York City

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo The Invisible Womxn (Image credit: The New York Women’s Foundation)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation launched The Invisible Womxn: Creating a Climate-Resilient New York City that Centers Gender Equity, a report exploring how the climate crisis disproportionately affects women and gender-expansive people of color in New York City. Commissioned by The New York Women’s Foundation in 2025, the report was written by urban sociologist Tiasia Obrien-Shah. It draws on field visits, focus groups, and interviews with a gender- and racially inclusive cohort across the city.The research highlights how climate-vulnerable workers are often overlooked in the data systems that shape climate policy and funding. At the same time, it documents the critical role that community-led organizations in Environmental Justice neighborhoods play in advancing climate resilience.“You cannot solve compounding harm with single issue policy,” said Tiasia Obrien-Shah, author of the report, “You need spatial intelligence, You need to understand place, people, and community at a local level. We need to honor the lived experience and expertise that live in that community.”To mark the launch, The New York Women’s Foundation convened an expert panel comprised of advocates, community leaders, and partners in New York City for a conversation on climate justice, gender equity, and representative data. The panel included Tiasia Obrien-Shah (Report Author), Allyson Martinez (Brooklyn Level Up), and Elizabeth Yeampierre (UPROSE and Climate Justice Alliance). Cecilia Cortes Vila, Associate Director of Programs at The New York Women’s Foundation, moderated the conversation on community-led climate solutions.The discussion reinforced a key message of the report: those most affected by the climate crisis must be at the center of shaping the response.“Economic justice has been a key component of our strategy since the inception of The New York Women’s Foundation. But why environmental justice? We made this deliberate decision because we know that investing in environmental justice is essential for advancement. Climate change, pollution and resource depletion are not abstract issues. They are economic realities, and they have disproportionately impacted marginalized communities,” said Camille A. Emeagwali, Senior Vice President of Programs & Strategic Learning at The Foundation.The Invisible Womxn serves as a landscape analysis of New York City's climate justice ecosystem, surfacing community knowledge, identifying gaps in data and policy systems, and providing a foundation for future action.Please follow this link to view the report: https://nywf.org/nywf-learn/centering-grassroots-climate-action-a-report-and-a-critical-conversation/ About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.