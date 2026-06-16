Zylpha Celebrates 7,000 Users as Demand for Digital Court Bundling Continues to Rise

David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

Zylpha, a leading provider of electronic court bundling solutions for UK law firms, today announced a major milestone: the platform has surpassed 7,000 users.

Reaching 7,000 registered users is a fantastic milestone for Zylpha and a clear indication of the growing shift towards digital processes across UK law firms.” — David Chapman, Head of Marketing, Zylpha

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of electronic Court bundling solutions for UK law firms, today announced a major milestone: the platform has surpassed 7,000 registered users. This achievement reflects the growing demand for efficient, compliant, and user-friendly digital Court bundling tools across the legal sector.The milestone comes amid continued adoption from firms seeking to modernise their document processes, reduce administrative burden, and ensure compliance with evolving Court requirements.A key driver behind this growth has been the rollout of innovative functionality designed to streamline everyday workflows. Among these is Zylpha’s recently enhanced “ Import Existing Bundle” feature, which enables users to upload previously created bundles and make direct amendments, eliminating the need to rebuild bundles from scratch.This capability has proven particularly valuable for legal professionals managing ongoing cases, appeals, or iterative submissions, significantly reducing time spent on repetitive tasks while maintaining full compliance with Court standards.David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha, commented:“Reaching 7,000 registered users is a fantastic milestone for Zylpha and a clear indication of the growing shift towards digital processes across UK law firms. One of the biggest factors driving this adoption has been our focus on practical, time-saving functionality.“Features like the ability to import an existing bundle and quickly make changes have had a real impact. Removing friction from the process and allowing legal teams to work far more efficiently. We’re committed to continuing this momentum by delivering solutions that directly address the day-to-day challenges our users face.”Zylpha’s platform has become a trusted solution for firms of all sizes, helping them create fully indexed, paginated, and Court-compliant bundles with ease. By combining usability with robust compliance features, the platform enables legal professionals to meet strict Court requirements while improving internal efficiency.As digital transformation continues to reshape the legal landscape, Zylpha remains focused on delivering innovation that supports the evolving needs of modern legal teams.ENDS

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