Generation O heads to Denver with a message for opioid settlement leaders: Don’t forget the children

America must not forget the children growing up with opioid exposure during pregnancy. Less than one percent of opioid settlement funds have reached them.

As billions of opioid settlement dollars continue to be distributed, we need to ensure children impacted by prenatal opioid exposure are recognized, supported, and given every opportunity to thrive.” — Lenette Serlo, CEO and Founder

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation O Signs Agreement with DEA Ahead of First National Opioid Settlement Conference Grassroots nonprofit heads to Denver with a message for settlement leaders: Don’t forget the childrenGeneration O, The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children, today announced a formal Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration around public education, prevention awareness, and community outreach tied to shared goals in substance misuse prevention.The announcement comes days before Generation O presents at the inaugural National Opioid Settlement Conference (NOSC), held June 17–19 in Denver. The conference brings together attorneys general, policymakers, public health leaders, advocates, and community organizations to discuss how opioid settlement dollars will shape recovery and prevention efforts across the country.Generation O is arriving in Denver with a clear message: America must not forget the children growing up with opioid exposure during pregnancy According to opioid settlement expenditure data collected by KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Shatterproof, less than one-half of one percent of reported opioid settlement spending has been directed toward children affected by prenatal opioid exposure and their families. Public health data suggests hundreds of thousands of children — and potentially more than one million — may have been affected by opioid exposure during pregnancy nationwide, though long-term tracking remains limited.While national attention has focused on infants diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), far less attention has been given to what happens after infancy. Many children with prenatal opioid exposure experience a constellation of developmental, sensory, emotional, behavioral, feeding, sleep, and learning challenges that may emerge over time. Families are navigating these needs with limited guidance or support.“We already know many of the strategies that help opioid-exposed children and their caregivers succeed,” said Lenette Serlo, CEO of Generation O. “The challenge now is making sure families can access information, support, and intervention early enough to change long-term outcomes.”Generation O believes support must not stop at birth. Providing parents raising children exposed to opioids during pregnancy with caregiver education, developmental guidance, regulation strategies, and early support can improve outcomes and strengthen families. The new agreement with the DEA expands the organization’s ability to bring prevention education and family-centered awareness to communities nationwide.“As billions of opioid settlement dollars continue to be distributed, this first national opioid settlement conference represents an important opportunity,” Serlo said. “The question is whether we will invest boldly enough to ensure children impacted by prenatal opioid exposure are recognized, supported, and given every opportunity to thrive.”Generation O was founded by volunteer parents and advocates; including parents raising opioid-exposed children, after families repeatedly found themselves without answers or resources for children’s long-term needs. The organization hopes the conference will elevate the voices of children too often left out of the opioid settlement conversation and encourage long-term investments in healing across generations.About Generation OGeneration O, The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children, is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by opioid exposure during pregnancy through advocacy, caregiver education, mentorship, and community-centered support. Learn more at www.GenerationO.org Media ContactCammy Livingston Aaron, Co-FounderGeneration O, The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed ChildrenCammy@GenerationO.org

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