Second grader's state track medal highlights growing bond between Hunter Army Airfield and the city of Savannah

A local second grader’s debut track season culminated in state level recognition, highlighting the successful and growing partnership between Hunter Army Airfield and the surrounding Savannah community.

Tyla Doss, a Pulaski Elementary School student whose favorite subject is math, secured third place in the state of Georgia for the 200-meter dash. Remarkably, this was Doss's first year ever participating in competitive track and field, training and running with the Hunter Army Airfield Child and Youth Services program.

Due to Hunter Army Airfield not being a member of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association during the recent track season, Doss officially competed under the city of Savannah while remaining under the direct supervision and coaching of CYS. This unique collaborative effort serves as another strong example of the ongoing integration between the local civilian community and the military installation.

Starting next school year, Hunter Army Airfield will be officially included in the GRPA, allowing CYS youth to compete directly for the installation in future state events.

Doss's breakout performance on the state stage drew praise from both local civic and military leaders. In acknowledgment of her athletic achievement, she was formally recognized by the city of Savannah, as well as by Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, the garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield.

For the young athlete, the spotlight from military leadership was a memorable moment. She shared that it made her feel great to be recognized by the garrison commander.

Her achievement represents more than just a personal athletic victory; it is a demonstration of community partnership. Through shared initiatives and a willingness to work together, military dependents and local community members continue to build camaraderie, bridge the gap between the installation and the city, and achieve excellence together.