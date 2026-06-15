From campus to combat capabilities: SMART scholars begin orientation

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Twenty-three recipients of the Department of War (DoW) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship 2026 cohort have been identified, with many arriving at their future worksite this week for an immersive orientation tour, marking the first step in their transition from students to U.S. Army engineers.

According to the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, sponsoring facilities such as the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center identify future workforce needs and interview applicants while preparing the technical experts of the future.

Tammy Drennan, Armaments Center’s SMART program manager, coordinated the initial site visits for the students whose disciplines consist of computer engineering and science degrees, aerospace, chemical, electrical, mechanical, and systems engineering degrees as well as degrees in chemistry and physics.

"The SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program is a unique opportunity for STEM students to advance their education and jumpstart their careers and is a critical DoW tool for hiring," said Drennan.

SMART provides merit-based scholarships to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral students pursuing STEM degrees. SMART scholarship recipients receive full tuition, annual stipends, summer internships, and after graduation, civilian employment with the DoW.

In the past 11 years, Drennan has directly developed 133 SMART scholarship recipients, all of whom were selected, based on merit, by the DoW to receive scholarships in their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) studies. Nationally, more than 5,860 scholarships have been awarded to date with 91 percent of the students successfully completing their service commitment.

Drennan welcomed the students and provided them with an Armaments Center overview before they conducted brief tours that included visiting various laboratories and meeting key senior leadership. The future Army innovators would then spend the remainder of the day with the organization where they will soon be employed.

The experience provided a tangible connection to the DoW mission, allowing the students to see exactly how their academic pursuits will directly support the warfighter.

As the 23 scholars return to their respective universities for the upcoming academic year, they carry with them a clear vision of their future roles. Their eventual integration into the DoW civilian workforce will bring fresh perspectives and cutting-edge academic knowledge directly to the front lines of defense research and development.