Chef Kitty Launches Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolks for Cats & Dogs -- One of the First of Its Kind in US Pet Treat Market

New single-ingredient freeze-dried treat delivers rare superfood nutrition with no fillers, grains, or additives -- tested in the USA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Kitty, a New York-based maker of cat and dog treats, has announced the launch of its Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolks -- one of the first freeze-dried quail egg yolk treats for cats and dogs available in the US market.The product contains a single ingredient: 100% freeze-dried quail egg yolk. It is tested in the USA with no grains, preservatives, artificial flavors, or fillers of any kind.A Nutritionally Exceptional IngredientQuail eggs have long been recognized in holistic pet nutrition for their exceptional nutritional density. Compared to chicken eggs, quail eggs deliver higher concentrations of Omega-3 fatty acids, iron, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, and biotin per gram -- nutrients that support feline and canine coat health, immune function, brain health, and vision.Quail eggs also contain natural lecithin, a phospholipid compound associated with cognitive function and liver health, and are considered a novel protein for most pets -- making them a suitable treat option for cats and dogs on rotation diets or elimination diets for food sensitivities.Chef Kitty's product uses only the yolk, a deliberate formulation decision rooted in feline nutritional science. Raw egg whites contain avidin, a protein that competitively inhibits biotin absorption when consumed regularly. By freeze-drying the yolk exclusively, Chef Kitty delivers the full nutritional benefit of quail eggs without this concern -- providing a cleaner, safer product than whole egg alternatives.The freeze-drying process removes moisture at low temperatures under vacuum pressure, preserving the raw nutritional profile of the yolk without heat processing, chemical treatment, or artificial preservation. The result is a shelf-stable treat that retains the bioavailable nutrients of fresh quail egg yolk in a convenient, portable format.Filling a Gap in the MarketDespite quail eggs' well-established reputation in holistic pet nutrition communities, freeze-dried quail egg yolk treats for cats and dogs have been largely absent from mainstream US retail. Chef Kitty identified this gap after observing significant consumer interest in novel, nutrient-dense protein sources across pet nutrition forums, veterinary nutrition communities, and social media platforms."We looked at what pet owners were already researching and recommending to each other -- quail eggs kept coming up," said Esen G., Founder of Chef Kitty. "There was clear demand, but almost nothing available in a convenient freeze-dried format. That's exactly the kind of gap Chef Kitty is built to fill."Part of a Broader Single-Ingredient LineupThe Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolks join Chef Kitty's existing lineup of single-ingredient freeze-dried treats, which includes wild-caught salmon, wild-caught tuna, chicken, chicken liver, chicken heart, beef liver, and duck. Every product in the lineup contains exactly one named ingredient, with nothing added.Chef Kitty also offers Puree Pops, a line of grain-free lickable cat treats enriched with taurine and Vitamin E, available in five flavors, and Freeze Dried Waffle Treats in four all-natural flavors -- Barley Grass, Cranberry, Blueberry, and Pumpkin. All products are tested in the USA and formulated without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.Chef Kitty was founded in November 2021 and is available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and directly at www.chef-kitty.com . The brand has earned over 1,000 verified customer reviews across its product lineup.Availability and PricingChef Kitty Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolks are available now at www.chef-kitty.com and on Amazon in two sizes, with an MSRP of $14.95 and $24.95.About Chef KittyChef Kitty is a New York-based pet treat brand founded in November 2021, specializing in single-ingredient freeze-dried treats and grain-free lickable puree treats for cats and dogs. All products are tested in the USA. Chef Kitty's mission is to make genuinely healthy treats accessible to every cat and dog owner -- with transparent ingredients, no fillers, and no compromises.

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