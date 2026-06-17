71% of Homeowners Are Open to Outreach Based on Home Condition, New PGM Solutions Research Finds

New research with Ascend2 explores homeowner project plans, contractor selection, spending expectations, and why relevance matters in home improvement marketing

Consumers are far more open to outreach when it reflects what may actually be happening with their home and arrives at the right time.” — Michelle Taves, Group GM of PGM Solutions

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions today released new research showing homeowners are highly receptive to relevant home services outreach, particularly when it reflects factors like the age or condition of their home. Conducted in partnership with Ascend2, the study surveyed more than 1,500 U.S. homeowners to better understand home improvement plans, contractor selection, spending expectations, and the factors influencing homeowner response to marketing.According to the research, 71% of homeowners say they are open to hearing from home service businesses with offers tied to the age or condition of their home. Another 66% say they would likely work with a company that contacted them when service was needed, reinforcing the importance of timing and relevance in home improvement marketing.The study also points to continued demand for home improvement services. Eighty-eight percent of homeowners plan a home improvement or repair project in the next 12 months, while 83% completed at least one significant project in the last three years. More than one-quarter (28%) expect to spend more than $10,000 on projects in the coming year.Additional findings include:* 71% of homeowners hire professionals for at least some home improvement work* 73% cite cost as the biggest reason for delaying projects, while 27% say finding a contractor they trust is a challenge* Recommendations from friends and family (55%) and online search (45%) remain the leading ways homeowners find service providers* Price matters, but trust signals such as local reputation, recommendations, reviews, and quality of work heavily influence final hiring decisionsThe findings suggest homeowners are not tuning out marketing altogether. Instead, they are more likely to respond to outreach that feels relevant to what may actually be happening with their home and arrives at the right moment.“Homeowners are telling marketers something important: relevance matters,” said Michelle Taves, Group GM of PGM Solutions. “Consumers are far more open to outreach when it reflects what may actually be happening with their home and arrives at the right time. The opportunity is not simply reaching more homeowners. It is understanding who may need what and when.”The research highlights a growing opportunity for marketers in roofing, windows, HVAC, restoration, plumbing, remodeling, and home services to better align outreach with homeowner needs and likely project timing. Homeowners report that maintenance needs, comfort, home value, weather-related concerns, and household changes all influence home improvement decisions, creating new opportunities for more relevant engagement.Through Home Factors, PGM Solutions helps marketers better understand property-related signals tied to both the interior and exterior of the home, alongside household and behavioral insights, helping brands identify when outreach may feel more timely and relevant.The full 2026 Home Improvement Marketing Report is available for download at https://porchgroupmedia.com/inbound/2026-home-improvement-marketing-report/ About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions helps brands identify and reach high-intent consumers through its Factors suite of audience targeting solutions. People Factors provides consumer and household insights tied to life stage, demographics, and behavior. Home Factors provides exclusive property-level intelligence tied to both the interior and exterior of the home, helping marketers better understand what may be happening with a home and when outreach may matter most. Built to support audience targeting, customer acquisition, and growth, PGM Solutions helps marketers connect with consumers at more relevant moments.About Ascend2Ascend2 specializes in creating custom research studies that empower businesses to drive demand and elevate their marketing efforts. From survey design and conceptualization to comprehensive report creation and media outreach, Ascend2 delivers end-to-end research solutions tailored to business goals. Companies partner with Ascend2 to fuel impactful marketing content, generate high-quality leads, and engage prospects using original research and data.

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