De Nora Accelerates Gas Feed and Safety Innovation with ChlorGuard Acquisition

Strategic expansion reinforces Capital Controls® gas feed system leadership while advancing its vision for fully integrated water treatment solutions

MILAN, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on Euronext Milan and a global leader in electrochemistry, water treatment, and sustainable solutions, today announced a major expansion of its Capital Controlsgas feed portfolio through the acquisition of ChlorGuardsafety shutdown systems.This latest development reinforces De Nora Water Technologies’ long-standing commitment to safe and reliable gas handling solutions, while supporting its broader ambition to build a stronger, more integrated water technologies platform. For more than 65 years, Capital Controlshas defined the industry benchmark for gas feed solutions, combining engineering excellence with a strong focus on safety and performance across critical municipal and industrial water treatment applications worldwide.The acquisition from PSI Global of the ChlorGuard division builds on this foundation, expanding De Nora’s capabilities and advancing its vision of delivering unified and competitive solutions for customers. By combining ChlorGuard’s proven safety shutdown technology with Capital Controls gas feed systems, gas scrubbing technologies, and toxic gas monitoring solutions, De Nora is not simply expanding its portfolio—it is reinforcing its leadership in delivering safety-critical gas feed solutions backed by unmatched experience and innovation.This expansion reinforces De Nora’s “Total Plant Safety” approach and underscores its ability to deliver fully engineered, end-to-end solutions that simplify system design, reduce operational risk, and ensure compliance with increasingly stringent safety and performance requirements. Backed by decades of innovation in water treatment and electrochemical technologies, De Nora continues to push the boundaries of what customers can expect from a single partner—combining deep process expertise with industry-leading technologies.“Leadership is not about maintaining position, but it is about continuously raising the bar. As the global leader in gas feed systems, we are investing to further widen our competitive advantage and strengthen the most comprehensive offering in the industry,” said Marwan Nesicolaci, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies. “The addition of ChlorGuard enhances our ability to provide customers with a complete safety and gas feed solution from a single source, while reinforcing Capital Controls as the benchmark against which the industry is measured. This acquisition reflects our ambition to lead the market, drive innovation, and deliver superior value for our customers worldwide.”De Nora will showcase its expanded gas feed and safety portfolio at Singapore International Water Week, where visitors can experience firsthand how Capital Controls and ChlorGuard technologies are redefining industry standards. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with De Nora experts and explore the company’s Total Plant Safety initiative—demonstrating how integrated system design delivers safer, more resilient, and future-ready water treatment solutions.About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions—including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia—De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities.For further information and to access the Media Kit: Media Kit | De Nora

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