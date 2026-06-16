Holosonics Reveals NEXIS™: The Next Evolution of Audio Spotlight® Directional Speakers

An Evolution in Focuses Sound

New compact 8-inch Audio Spotlight® directional speaker debuts the new NEXIS™ architecture, designed to simplify integration and expand deployment flexibility.

NEXIS represents the most significant advancement in Audio Spotlight technology in years. Our goal was to enhance performance, and address the practical needs of integrators and end users.” — Dr. F. Joseph Pompei, President/CEO

WATERTOWN, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holosonics, inventor of Audio Spotlight directional audio technology, today announced NEXIS™, a next-generation architecture that will power future Audio Spotlight directional speakers.Making its public debut at InfoComm 2026, NEXIS is introduced in a new compact 8-inch by 8-inch Audio Spotlight directional speaker that combines the focused audio performance of Audio Spotlight with modern networking, control, and installation capabilities developed in response to customer and integrator requests for greater deployment flexibility and easier system integration.Among the first advancements showcased are support for Dantenetworked audio and Power over Ethernet (PoE), enabling simplified infrastructure, reduced cabling, lower installation labor, and easier integration into modern AV and IT environments.Built on a completely redesigned electronics architecture, NEXIS incorporates a new amplifier platform, updated PCB design, and significant developments to Holosonics' proprietary audio processing algorithms. Together, these advancements deliver improved audio fidelity and cleaner signal reproduction for greater clarity and overall sound quality. The new architecture provides a foundation for future product development while preserving the focused, highly intelligible audio performance that has made Audio Spotlight the industry's leading directional sound solution.Additional NEXIS capabilities are designed to simplify deployment, expand integration options, and provide greater flexibility for a wide range of applications, including:• Dantenetworked audio• Power over Ethernet (PoE)• New 6-pin Phoenix interface supporting stereo balanced input• User-configurable GPIO for triggering and UART control• Distance sensor for advanced playback control and external system integration• Enhanced DSP algorithms for improved audio fidelity and reduced system noise• aptX™ Low Latency Bluetooth capability for improved audio-video synchronizationInfoComm 2026 attendees will have a first look at the new compact Audio Spotlight directional speaker which is expected to become available later this year. Holosonics expects to extend NEXIS advancements across additional Audio Spotlight directional speaker models, bringing the benefits of the new architecture to a broader range of applications and deployment requirements."NEXIS represents the most significant advancement in Audio Spotlight technology in years," said Dr. F. Joseph Pompei, President/CEO. "Our goal was not only to enhance performance, but also to address the practical needs of integrators and end users. By simplifying installation, expanding connectivity options, and increasing deployment flexibility, NEXIS helps make directional audio easier to specify, install, and integrate than ever before."The NEXIS architecture is designed to support a broad range of professional AV applications including retail environments, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, digital signage networks, interactive museum and tradeshow exhibits, self-service kiosks, and experiential installations, among others.Holosonics will showcase NEXIS and the new compact Audio Spotlight directional speaker at InfoComm 2026, Booth C9215, in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.For more information, visit www.holosonics.com About HolosonicsHolosonics is the inventor of Audio Spotlighttechnology, a revolutionary directional sound solution that creates focused beams of audio with exceptional precision and intelligibility. Audio Spotlight directional speakers are deployed worldwide in museums, retail environments, healthcare facilities, transportation centers, digital signage networks, and experiential installations where targeted audio delivery is essential.

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