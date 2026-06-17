VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Belgian Malinois with Hip Arthritis

Rey

Rey, a Belgian Malinois, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis in her hips.

This absolutely saved our baby girl.” — Rey's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rey, a Belgian Malinois, began showing signs of lameness at approximately four years of age. After a veterinary examination and radiographs, she was diagnosed with hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is a developmental deformity of the ball-and-socket hip joint that occurs during growth and is most commonly seen in large and giant breed dogs. The resulting joint laxity (looseness) can lead to osteoarthritis (OA), a painful degenerative condition that significantly affects mobility and quality of life. Rey’s veterinarian classified her arthritis as severe.

To help improve Rey’s mobility and overall quality of life, her veterinarian recommended VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells have the ability to modulate inflammation, reduce pain, and support the regeneration of damaged joint tissues. Thousands of animals have been successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions. According to surveys completed by pet owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced both pain and lameness.

To begin the VetStem process, Rey’s veterinarian collected a sample of fat tissue from her abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians processed it to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Three doses of Rey’s stem cells were prepared and shipped back to her veterinarian for treatment. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection, Rey received an injection of her own stem cells into both of her arthritic hips, as well as an intravenous injection. The remaining cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

According to her owner, Rey bounced back quickly after treatment. He stated, “On day 3 [after stem cell therapy] someone came to our door and she literally popped up, jumped over the couch and the table behind it and bolted to the door. Our girl was 100% back.” As time went on, Rey’s quality of life continued to improve. Her owner went on to say, “It’s been over 2 years since the surgery and it was the best money we have ever spent. She’s been able to keep an active lifestyle (though refined). This absolutely saved our baby girl.”

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs, and the pain associated with it can significantly impact mobility and quality of life. Unfortunately, OA is a progressive, degenerative condition that often worsens over time. One of the unique advantages of VetStem Cell Therapy is the ability to cryopreserve a pet’s stem cells, providing access to a potentially lifelong supply of their own cells for future treatments if needed. Should Rey’s symptoms return, her veterinarian can access the stem cells that were cryopreserved from her initial fat collection for potential future use. Learn more at www.vetstem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

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