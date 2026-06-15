Allegany County Flood Risk Open House Meeting

DATE: June 16, 2026

START TIME: 3:30pm

REGION: 9

END TIME: 7:00pm

LOCATION: Cuba Elementary School Gymnasium, 15 Elm Street, Cuba NY 14727

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and Allegany County officials invite residents of Allegany County to learn how they may be affected and what they can do to protect themselves. The in-person Flood Risk and Insurance Open House will not have formal presentations. Residents can join at any time and stay for any length of time during the meetings. At this event, residents can talk one-on-one with FEMA, DEC, and county representatives. They can learn more about their flood risk and potential changes to their flood insurance rates and requirements. If you already have flood insurance, please bring a copy of your declaration page. Residents can also see preliminary versions of the FIRM and the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report. They can use the Old Paper Effective vs. New Digital Preliminary Data Viewer to compare the new preliminary maps to the current digital effective maps.