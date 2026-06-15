July 4th Fireworks to Celebrate America 250

Currituck County will hold a special fireworks show on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.
This event will be held at Muddy Motorsports Park, 5243 Caratoke Hwy, Poplar Branch, NC 27965. Admission and parking will be free. Gates for parking will open at 6:00 pm.
Attendees may bring their own chairs, blankets, etc. for watching the fireworks. Bleacher seating is also available at the facility. There are no pre-fireworks activities or vendors scheduled.
Note: Currituck County’s annual Independence Day Celebration in Corolla is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026. Information on that event is available here.
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