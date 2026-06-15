Government initiates the National Economic Dialogue 2026 in Dublin Castle

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers are today hosting the National Economic Dialogue 2026 which will take place in Dublin Castle.



The Dialogue is a central part of the budgetary process and preparation for Budget 2027. The theme this year is “Reforming now for a secure future: putting Future Forty into practice”.



Participants will consider what actions can be prioritised now to address long-term challenges and get on the right path to future economic prosperity.



The Department of Finance has produced a short scene-setter for discussions which is attached



The Dialogue will encourage engaging conversations, from managing safe public finances and prioritising reform, to maximising the impact of public spending across a range of areas such as agriculture, social protection and disability, while addressing key challenges including competitiveness, housing and the transition to a lower carbon economy.



Representatives from the voluntary sector, businesses, unions, and research institutes will be in attendance at the Dialogue in addition to members from Cabinet and the Committee on Budgetary Oversight.



Speaking at Dublin Castle, An Taoiseach said: