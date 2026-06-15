ST. JOSEPH BY-THE-SEA ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP IN ATHLETICS

JAMES MUNSON APPOINTED AS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Their collegiate campus combined with their belief in forming well rounded students academically, physically and spiritually is something I’m looking forward to being a part of.” — James Munson

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School has announced a change of leadership in their Athletics Department. After years of dedicated service, current Athletic Director, Dominic Palermo to retire, and James Munson to step into the role.“We’re extremely grateful to Dom Palermo for his leadership here,” said Father Michael Reilly, Principal of St. Joseph by-the- Sea . “We wish him well on his future endeavors and look forward to welcoming Jim Munson to the Sea Family.”Munson has a storied history on Staten Island as both a football coach and educator. A Tottenville High School graduate, Munson served as the Pirates' head football coach for 24 years, compiling a 178-88-3 record and leading the program to two PSAL championships and five New York City title game appearances. Widely respected for his leadership and dedication to student-athletes, he coached 27 Division I scholarship players, including four who went on to play in the NFL.“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my career at Sea,” said James Munson. “Their collegiate campus combined with their belief in forming well rounded students academically, physically and spiritually is something I’m looking forward to being a part of.”Following his successful high school coaching career, Munson joined the Wagner College football coaching staff, where he mentored and developed student-athletes. He also served as Tottenville High School's assistant principal and athletic director until his retirement from education in 2020.Munson will serve alongside current Athletic Director, Tyler Young, and his appointment will begin in early July.For more information about St. Joseph by-the-Sea please visit www.josephsea.org

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