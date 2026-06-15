Attorney General Alan Wilson and Office of the Attorney General mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2026

Strengthening local defenses against financial exploitation

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - Attorney General Alan Wilson today joins organizations worldwide to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). As financial exploitation reaches record highs, the Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office and other state securities regulators are reaffirming their commitment to protecting senior investors from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Financial exploitation remains a growing threat to older Americans. According to the 2025 Enforcement Report of the North American Securities Administrators Association, securities regulators handled more than 3,600 complaints involving older investors and opened more than 1,650 investigations tied to senior financial exploitation and investment misconduct. Increasingly, these threats include digital asset schemes, social media fraud, AI-enabled impersonation scams, and ongoing efforts designed to exploit seniors’ trust and retirement savings.

The Attorney General’s Office and other state securities regulators serve as the primary "cops on the beat" for senior protection. Because they operate within the communities they serve, they are often the first to identify local fraud trends and the only agency positioned to intervene quickly when suspicious activity is flagged.

"Protecting our seniors requires more than just national oversight. It requires local vigilance," said Attorney General Wilson. "Our office is working with families and financial professionals on the ground every day to stop the theft of a lifetime of hard work before the money leaves the account."

The Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office is urging investors and their families to take three immediate steps:

Report Locally : If you suspect a senior is being targeted, contact the Attorney General’s Office immediately. Early reporting is the most effective way to recover lost funds.

: If you suspect a senior is being targeted, contact the Attorney General’s Office immediately. Early reporting is the most effective way to recover lost funds. Leverage the Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act : This law provides a framework for financial professionals to report suspected exploitation to the Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office without fear of violating privacy rules.

: This law provides a framework for financial professionals to report suspected exploitation to the Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office without fear of violating privacy rules. Name a Trusted Contact: A trusted contact is a "safety net" for your brokerage account. It allows your financial firm to contact someone you trust if they suspect fraud or cannot reach you.

For over a century, state regulators have pioneered senior protection through Model Acts that allow for the temporary freezing of suspicious transactions. These "Blue Sky" protections ensure that when a senior is targeted, they have an advocate nearby who can take decisive action.

Attorney General Wilson asks anyone with suspicions of possible senior financial exploitation to contact the Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office by calling 803-734-9916 or by emailing [email protected]. Investors can submit a complaint or request an investor protection speaker by visiting the Attorney General’s Office website at InformedInvestorSC.com.