New Outcomes Data Highlights Strong Long-Term Recovery Results at Bridging the Gaps

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging the Gaps , a residential addiction treatment center based in Winchester, Virginia, has released new independent outcomes data showing clients experienced sustained improvements in sobriety, emotional health, quality of life, and family relationships following treatment.The 2025 report, independently compiled by Vista Research Group, places Bridging the Gaps among the strongest-performing treatment providers included in Vista’s one-year recovery outcomes comparison.The findings reflect the center’s long-term, trauma-focused approach to addiction treatment - one that focuses on healing underlying emotional pain rather than simply managing symptoms.“People come to us carrying much more than addiction,” said Pam Reiman, Executive Director of Bridging the Gaps. “They’re often struggling with trauma, anxiety, shame, disconnection, and hopelessness. Our mission is to help them heal at the root level so recovery can truly last.”Key Findings From the 2025 Outcomes ReportThe report found that Bridging the Gaps exceeded Vista national benchmark outcomes at every follow-up interval measured.Highlights from the report include:Nearly half of respondents reported abstinence one year after treatmentRecovery outcomes surpassed Vista benchmarks at 1, 6, and 12 months post-treatment79% reported a good or excellent quality of life one year later86% reported stronger family relationships after treatmentClients experienced substantial reductions in anxiety, depression, trauma symptoms, and impaired functioning94% reported therapy was helpful in supporting their recovery journeyThe data also showed continued emotional and functional improvements well beyond discharge, reinforcing the importance of sustained engagement in treatment and recovery support.A Different Approach to Addiction RecoveryBridging the Gaps operates a full continuum of care that includes Residential Treatment, Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP), and Outpatient (OP).The organization integrates evidence-based clinical care with holistic therapies and trauma-focused treatment designed to address the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects of recovery.Programming may include:Trauma-focused individual therapyInternal Family Systems (IFS)Polyvagal-informed approachesAmino acid therapyAcudetoxNutrition and wellness supportYoga and mindfulness practicesFamily education and support servicesAddiction and recovery educationAnger management and emotional regulationBoundary-setting and relationship skills“Our outcomes continue to support what we’ve believed for years,” said Pam. “When clients receive individualized care, stay connected through the full continuum, and are given space to heal deeply, meaningful transformation is possible.”Commitment to Long-Term RecoveryAs part of its commitment to long-term success, Bridging the Gaps offers its Continuum Plus Assurance program to eligible private pay clients who complete the full continuum of care.Under Continuum Plus Assurance, if a private-pay client finishes Residential, PHP, and IOP and experiences a relapse within 90 days, Bridging the Gaps will cover up to 21 days of clinically appropriate treatment.The initiative reflects the center’s emphasis on accountability, continuity of care, and lasting recovery outcomes.About Bridging the GapsBridging the Gaps is a privately owned addiction treatment center located in Winchester, Virginia. With a small residential setting and individualized approach to care, the program specializes in helping clients address the underlying causes of substance use and mental health challenges.The center combines evidence-based treatment with holistic and trauma-focused modalities to support lasting healing for the mind, body, and spirit.Bridging the Gaps partners with Vista Research Group to independently track treatment outcomes and maintain transparency around client success and program effectiveness.

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