Governor Shapiro Welcomes Thousands of Fans to Pocono Raceway for the Return of ‘The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA’

For the third year in a row, Visit PA partnered with Pocono Raceway for the annual NASCAR Cup Series race — an event that will inject up to $75 million into Pennsylvania’s economy.

This continues Pennsylvania’s streak as the center of America’s biggest sports and cultural moments in 2026. The race will be televised on Amazon, reaching millions worldwide as part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Long Pond, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro returned to “The Tricky Triangle” at Pocono Raceway to serve as the honorary starter for “The Great American Getaway 400 presented by Visit PA.” This marks the third consecutive year the Shapiro Administration has partnered with the Raceway, continuing the Commonwealth’s commitment to driving tourism and economic growth to new heights. The event is part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend, bringing racing fans and global attention to Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, the Governor announced that Pennsylvania would again serve as the race’s entitlement sponsor, aligning NASCAR’s premier summer event with the Commonwealth’s tourism brand: Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Pocono Raceway has been a key driver in providing national and international exposure for the Commonwealth through NASCAR’s global popularity.

“I’m so excited to be back at the ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this year,” said Governor Shapiro. “Some of the best drivers and crews in the world come to the Poconos to show off their skills, and fans are in for an incredible afternoon. This iconic track is surrounded by top-tier destinations and attractions, making their trip to Pennsylvania about more than world-class sports – with delicious restaurants, unforgettable landscapes, and rich history within minutes of Pocono Raceway. This is just one of the amazing events we’re hosting this year in Pennsylvania, and we are ready to welcome guests and rev-up economic growth for the communities of our Commonwealth.”

Pocono Raceway is a premier motorsports destination, attracting fans from all 50 states and 13 countries. The annual NASCAR weekend is an economic engine for Pennsylvania, with an estimated impact of up to $75 million.

The 160-lap, 400-mile race will run live this year on Amazon Prime Video, NASCAR’s new television partner, with additional national coverage on SiriusXM and MRN Radio — putting Pennsylvania in front of millions of people, with coverage extending to 195 countries in more than 29 languages.

“The Great American Getaway 400 is more than a race; it’s an event, a showcase, and a celebration of Pennsylvania and motorsports,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “Our partnership with the Shapiro Administration takes center-stage when the world’s best stockcar drivers and the world’s best race fans come to Northeast Pennsylvania in support of ‘The Tricky Triangle’.”

Don’t miss The Great American Getaway 400 presented by Visit PA today at Pocono Raceway. For tickets and event details, visit Pocono Raceway – The Tricky Triangle website.

Pennsylvania Tourism Is Accelerating

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2024, Pennsylvania welcomed over 201 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $83.9 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $49.9 billion and the industry supported more than 514,000 jobs.

Celebrating America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next month on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth. These events are huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for tourism and 2026 marquis event support.

Plan Your Own Great American Getaway

The Great American Getaway isn’t a single pin on a map — it’s all of Pennsylvania. With nearly 72 million people living within a four-hour drive, thousands of unique experiences are just a weekend away. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to visitpa.com and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

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