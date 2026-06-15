Advantage | The Authority Company and Maxwell Leadership Partner to Elevate Authors’ Voices and Expand Their Audience

Advantage — The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services. A globally successful leadership development organization founded by internationally renowned author and speaker John C. Maxwell.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage | The Authority Company , the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, announces the formation of the Maxwell Leadership Readers’ Choice program. The partnership between Maxwell Leadership — a globally successful leadership development organization founded by internationally renowned author and speaker John C. Maxwell — and Advantage Books is designed to remove the friction from publishing while elevating authors’ credibility and reach.The collaborating companies both operate on the premise that a book is the most powerful way for leaders to capture their principles, experience, and results while making their leadership accessible, enduring, and scalable. The Maxwell Leadership Readers’ Choice program is a fully integrated publishing and authority platform. Authors will be supported by seasoned editors, designers, and authority advisors who guide them from idea and manuscript to marketplace and impact – protecting their voice, honoring their message, and respecting their busy schedule.Also, with book selling, distribution, and warehousing through Simon & Schuster, one of the most powerful retail book publishers, a coordinated launch strategy, and exclusive Maxwell Leadership amplification, a book becomes more than a publication. It becomes a strategic asset — supporting the author’s speaking, coaching, business growth, and long-term legacy as a leader.“Our exciting and proud partnership with Maxwell Leadership reflects our continued growth as the global leader in authority building,” said Adam Witty, Founder and CEO of Advantage | The Authority Company. “Collaborating with this esteemed leadership development organization — one that is making a global impact and, like our company, knows the power of books to elevate authors’ authority and influence people — represents an important expansion of our mission to grow entrepreneurs and businesses to benefit all of mankind.”Advantage | The Authority Company offers comprehensive services for each of its six publishing imprints. Its book creation and production offerings include developmental editing, copy editing, professional interior layout, custom cover design, and print book and ebook editions. Working with Simon & Schuster distribution provides professional warehousing and sales. Advantage’s books are available through major global retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. International print-on-demand distribution makes books accessible worldwide.Some features of the Maxwell Leadership Readers’ Choice program include:-A distinctive Readers’ Choice insignia on the back cover of the book-Executive foreword or endorsement from a Maxwell Leadership executive-Maxwell community email blast-Social media and podcast network amplification-Maxwell Leadership online store listing-Book featured for sale at one International Maxwell Conference, a biannual, global gathering of thousands of Maxwell Certified coachesAbout Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under six primary imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books – in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C. and London.About Maxwell LeadershipMaxwell Leadershipis a leadership development organization grounded in the values-based leadership principles of one of the world’s most respected leadership authorities - its founder, the internationally renowned author and speaker John C. Maxwell. The company empowers individuals and corporations worldwide through values-based coaching, training programs, and extensive certification resources. Maxwell Leadership has been growing leaders around the world for nearly five decades, and its global network includes more than 40,000 certified team members, coaches, and speakers. The enterprise also works alongside the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation, a non-profit arm focusing on values-based leadership transformation tables in communities, schools, and nations.

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