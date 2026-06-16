Voting is Open for the Travel Sentry Product Awards 2026

The public is invited to vote for the most innovative products and marketing campaigns in travel security and luggage design

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel Sentry, the global standard in TSA-accepted travel security, has announced that voting is now open for the Travel Sentry Product Awards 2026. After a competitive nominations period that drew global entries from leading brands across the travel goods industry, the public are invited to visit the website to cast their votes.The awards recognise best-in-class innovation across the full scope of travel goods, from luggage and lock design to sustainability initiatives and standout marketing campaigns. Previous winners include globally recognised names such as Louis Vuitton, Osprey, Briggs & Riley, Away, Eastpak and Rollink.This year’s award categories span the breadth of the travel goods industry:Luggage and suitcase designTSA-accepted locks and padlocksTSID (Travel Sentry ID) solutionsSustainability initiativesMarketing campaigns driving customer engagementThe 2026 awards are powered by a brand-new platform designed to make the process seamless for everyone involved. The updated website makes it easier than ever for the public to discover nominated products, compare entries and vote for their favourites.Travel Sentry partners continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in travel security, through smarter lock systems, improved materials and more sustainable production methods. The Product Awards shine a light on that progress and give the industry and the travelling public, a voice in deciding which innovations deserve recognition.Casting your vote takes just a few minutes:1. Visit the voting website page here 2. Browse the nominated products across each category3. Cast your vote for the entries you believe deserve to win4. Voters will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win flight vouchersAbout Travel SentryTravel Sentry is the global standard for travel security, best known for creating the TSA-accepted lock system used by millions of travellers worldwide. Travel Sentry works with luggage manufacturers, travel accessory brands and security agencies across the globe to promote safe, smart travel.

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