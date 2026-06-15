Distributed Solar Power Generation Market to Reach $202.46 Billion by 2030 with 6.1% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The distributed solar power generation market has seen rapid expansion in recent years, driven by technological progress and shifting energy needs. As more consumers and businesses embrace decentralized electricity production, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of distributed solar power generation.

Market Size and Projected Expansion of the Distributed Solar Power Generation Market

The distributed solar power generation market has experienced significant growth and is anticipated to increase from $150.24 billion in 2025 to $159.66 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This historical growth is mainly due to the decreasing costs of photovoltaic (PV) modules, early governmental incentives promoting rooftop solar adoption, the rising demand for decentralized power systems, growing consumer interest in self-generated electricity, and the expanding use of solar in commercial and industrial sectors. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $202.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. This future growth is supported by factors such as the increased integration of distributed energy storage solutions, broader net metering reforms, urban solar infrastructure growth, the adoption of advanced PV technologies like perovskite and thin-film solar cells, and the rising need for clean energy in electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.

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Understanding Distributed Solar Power Generation and Its Scope

Distributed solar power generation involves producing electricity through a network of smaller-scale solar photovoltaic systems installed close to where the power is consumed. These installations can be found on residential rooftops, building facades, or adjacent land areas and are generally smaller than centralized power plants, with capacities ranging up to 10 megawatts (MW). This decentralized approach helps reduce reliance on the traditional grid by generating electricity on-site during daylight hours, which can alleviate pressure on utility infrastructure and enhance energy resilience.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Distributed Solar Power Generation Market

One of the main drivers of growth in this market is the rising demand for electricity fueled by urbanization, industrialization, technological innovation, and shifting lifestyle patterns. As electricity consumption increases, distributed solar power offers an effective way to reduce grid dependency by producing energy at or near the point of use. This demand is bolstered by the desire to improve energy security and promote sustainability. For example, in June 2024, the Energy Institute (EI), a UK-based energy sector organization, reported a 13% increase in electricity generation from renewables (excluding hydro) in 2023, reaching 4,748 terawatt-hours (TWh). Meanwhile, fossil fuel consumption also rose by 1.5% to 505 exajoules (EJ) in 2023, highlighting the ongoing energy demand and the need for cleaner alternatives like distributed solar.

View the full distributed solar power generation market report:

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Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in Distributed Solar Power Generation

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the distributed solar power generation market as the largest regional player and is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The comprehensive market overview covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This regional diversity reflects broad global interest in decentralized solar energy solutions and underscores the potential for widespread adoption across different continents.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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