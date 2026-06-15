The Horeca Store Becomes Preferred Restaurant Equipment Source for Hospitality Professionals

The image shows the exterior of a commercial restaurant equipment storefront branded as The Horeca Store Modern HorecaStore showroom showcasing high-quality stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment, including gas ranges and ovens, designed for professional foodservice operations. HorecaStore showroom interior with reception desk

From restaurant equipment to AI-driven site analysis, The Horeca Store delivers solutions for restaurants, hotels, cafes, and foodservice operators.

Our goal is to help hospitality professionals source smarter, plan better, and open with confidence through equipment solutions and AI-powered business tools.” — Noman Peera, CEO, The Horeca Store

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Horeca Store, an online restaurant supply destination serving restaurants, hotels, cafes, caterers, bars, bakeries, food trucks, and institutional foodservice operators, today announced its continued growth as a preferred source for commercial restaurant equipment and hospitality supplies. With a wide product catalog, The Horeca Store helps hospitality professionals source the equipment, smallwares, tabletop products, and planning resources required to launch, upgrade, and operate foodservice businesses with confidence.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/

A Complete Marketplace for Hospitality Operators

The Horeca Store has built its marketplace around the way real hospitality teams purchase. A restaurant may require cooking equipment, refrigeration, shelving, food preparation tools, beverage equipment, dinnerware, storage solutions, and smallwares within the same buying cycle. The Horeca Store gives chefs, owners, general managers, and purchasing teams a convenient destination for both major equipment and everyday operational essentials.

Restaurant Equipment for Modern Commercial Kitchens

The Horeca Store’s Restaurant Equipment category includes commercial coffee machines, beverage equipment, commercial shelving, commercial cooking equipment, food prep equipment, and commercial ovens. These products support the core functions of professional kitchens, from prep and production to beverage service and high-volume cooking. The Horeca Store offers equipment options designed for daily commercial use.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/restaurant-equipment

Reliable Refrigeration for Foodservice Businesses

The Horeca Store features commercial refrigerators, ice machines, commercial freezers, walk-in refrigerators, reach-in refrigerators, pizza prep tables, worktop refrigerators, chef base refrigerators, undercounter refrigerators, beer dispensers, back bar coolers, sandwich prep table, salad prep table and glass chillers and frosters. For hospitality businesses, reliable refrigeration affects food safety, inventory protection, beverage quality, menu consistency, and service speed. The Horeca Store’s refrigeration selection helps operators choose equipment that fits their space, menu, and service model.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/refrigeration

Used Restaurant Equipment for Budget-Conscious Operators

To help businesses manage budgets, The Horeca Store also offers Used Restaurant Equipment, including used refrigerators and used kitchen equipment. This category gives Provides affordable equipment options for startups, restaurants, and food trucks. For many hospitality professionals, the ability to compare new and used solutions in one place can make planning an opening or replacement purchase more efficient.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/used-restaurant-equipment

Tableware and Guest-Facing Hospitality Supplies

The Horeca Store’s Tableware category supports the guest-facing side of hospitality with crockery, serveware, tabletop accessories, melamine dinnerware, glassware, and bar equipment. These products help restaurants, hotels, cafes, banquet venues, and bars create a consistent presentation while choosing supplies that can withstand frequent commercial use. From a polished dining room refresh to bulk glassware and bar setup, the tableware selection supports both appearance and durability.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/tableware

Food Trailers and Trucks for Mobile Foodservice Growth

The Horeca Store also serves mobile and event-based foodservice through its Food Trailers and Trucks category, which includes food trucks, beverage trailers, dessert food trucks, BBQ trailers, pizza trailers, and custom food trailers. The Horeca Store gives entrepreneurs and established brands equipment pathways beyond traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/food-trailers-and-trucks

Smallware Essentials for Daily Kitchen Operations

For daily kitchen workflow, The Horeca Store’s Smallware category includes cookware, storage and transportation products, pizza tools and bakeware, food pans and accessories, kitchen knives, and baking tools and supplies. These products may be smaller but they are essential to prep speed, portion control, food storage, transport, baking, service staging, and overall kitchen organization.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/smallware

Trusted Foodservice Brands in One Place

The Horeca Store also supports hotels and hospitality venues with Hotel Supplies and gives customers the ability to shop by recognized foodservice brands, including Arctic Air, True Refrigeration, Serv-Ware, Robot Coupe, Manitowoc, Hoshizaki, Vulcan, Continental Refrigerator, Dynamic Mixer USA, Pegasus, ProKitchen Series, and PrepMaster Series. Access to established brands helps professional buyers compare equipment, align purchases with performance expectations, and build consistency across locations.

Visit: https://www.thehorecastore.com/all-brands

Introducing RestaurantSiteFinder: A Free AI Location Analysis Tool

Alongside its equipment marketplace, The Horeca Store has launched RestaurantSiteFinder, a free AI-powered restaurant location analysis tool designed to help entrepreneurs and hospitality professionals evaluate potential restaurant locations before making major commitments. Provided by The Horeca Store, RestaurantSiteFinder allows users to analyze any location, review competitor insights, and plan a restaurant opening with greater confidence. RestaurantSiteFinder gives users competitor mapping, market gap analysis, review sentiment insights, an opportunity score from 1 to 10, and a clear GO or NO-GO recommendation. The tool also generates three winning restaurant concepts for the selected location, complete with equipment checklists. By connecting location intelligence with equipment planning, RestaurantSiteFinder helps operators move from early-stage site evaluation to practical launch preparation.

Visit: https://restaurantsitefinder.com

“Our goal is to support hospitality professionals before, during, and after the equipment purchase,” said Noman Peera, CEO of The Horeca Store. “RestaurantSiteFinder reflects that commitment. Choosing a location is one of the most important decisions an operator will make, and this tool gives users a smarter way to understand competition, market gaps, customer sentiment, and the equipment they may need to bring a winning concept to life.”

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, operators need suppliers that understand both purchasing pressure and business planning. The Horeca Store’s combination of commercial equipment categories, used equipment options, tableware, food trailer solutions, smallwares, hotel supplies, brand access, and AI-powered location analysis positions the company as more than a product source. It is becoming a practical partner for hospitality professionals building stronger, more efficient, and better-prepared foodservice businesses.

From restaurants and cafes to hotels, bars, caterers, bakeries, food trucks, and large-scale kitchens, The Horeca Store continues to serve professionals who need dependable products and informed planning tools. With RestaurantSiteFinder and its expanding range of equipment and supply categories, The Horeca Store is helping operators source smarter, plan better, and open with confidence.

About The Horeca Store

The Horeca Store is an online restaurant supply store offering commercial kitchen equipment, refrigeration, used restaurant equipment, tableware, food trailers and trucks, hotel supplies, smallware, and products from recognized foodservice brands. Serving restaurants, hotels, cafes, caterers, bars, food trucks, and hospitality professionals, The Horeca Store helps operators source durable equipment, practical supplies, and planning tools for commercial foodservice success.

Contact Information

Noman Peera

The Horeca Store

Houston, Texas

United States

Telephone: +1 866-446-7322

Email: sales@thehorecastore.com

https://www.thehorecastore.com

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