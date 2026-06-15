As More Illinois Families Relocate to Kenosha, Five-Star Moving Crew Expands Its Local Moving Service Area

The family-owned Kenosha mover broadens coverage across southeastern Wisconsin to meet rising demand from cross-border movers and local residents.

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KENOSHA, Wis. — Five-Star Moving Crew, a locally owned and family-operated moving company serving southeastern Wisconsin since 2012, today announced an expansion of its service area to meet a sharp rise in relocation demand across the Kenosha region. The company now serves Kenosha, Racine, Pleasant Prairie, Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Walworth, and Milwaukee, with full details available at https://wemovekenosha.com The expansion responds to a well-documented migration trend. Wisconsin has become a leading destination for households leaving higher-cost markets, with Illinois consistently ranking as the top origin state for new Wisconsin residents. Kenosha, positioned almost equidistant between Chicago and Milwaukee, has emerged as a focal point for that movement, drawing families, remote workers, and professionals seeking lower housing costs without sacrificing access to either metro area.Affordability is a central driver. Kenosha's median home price sits well below comparable suburbs across the Illinois state line, a gap that continues to pull cost-conscious buyers north. As more of those moves close, demand for reliable local movers has grown across the communities Five-Star Moving Crew serves."More people are choosing Kenosha, and they want movers in Kenosha who actually know these neighborhoods and treat their belongings like their own," said Anthony Sr., owner of Five-Star Moving Crew. "Expanding our service area lets us say yes to more of those families while keeping the same hands-on, honest service we've built our reputation on."Five-Star Moving Crew offers a full range of moving services, including residential moving, apartment moving, professional packing, labor-only help, junk removal, senior moving, piano moving, large-item moving, and premium white glove service . The company emphasizes transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees, home and furniture protection using floor runners, door-jamb guards, and furniture pads, and a quote process that returns a response within 24 hours.The company's customer reputation has anchored its growth. Five-Star Moving Crew holds a 4.9-star average across its Google reviews, with customers repeatedly citing on-time arrivals, careful handling of fragile and high-value items, clear communication, and final bills that come in at or under estimate."We started as a father-and-son crew, and that's still how we operate, just with a bigger team and a wider map," said Anthony Sr. "Whether someone is moving a one-bedroom apartment downtown or a full house from across the state line, the standard doesn't change."Residents and businesses planning a move can request a free, no-obligation quote at https://wemovekenosha.com or by calling 262-997-9430.About Five-Star Moving CrewFive-Star Moving Crew is a locally owned, family-operated moving company based in Kenosha, Wisconsin, serving Kenosha, Racine, Pleasant Prairie, Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Walworth, and Milwaukee. Founded in 2012, the company provides affordable, full-service residential and commercial moving, packing, junk removal, and specialty moving services, backed by transparent pricing and a 4.9-star customer rating. Learn more at https://wemovekenosha.com Media ContactAnthony Sr.Five-Star Moving Crew3700 45th St #7, Kenosha, WI 53144Phone: 262-997-9430Email: anthony@five-starmovingcrew.comWebsite: https://wemovekenosha.com

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