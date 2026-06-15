Society for Vascular Surgery Announces 2026 Officer Election Results

William Shutze, MD, elected Vice President; Bernadette Aulivola, MD, elected Treasurer.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) announced the results of its 2026 officer elections, revealed today during the SVS Annual Business Meeting at the 2026 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM26) in Boston.SVS members elected William Shutze, MD, as Vice President, and Bernadette Aulivola, MD, as Treasurer.“I am honored by the confidence of SVS members and look forward to working collaboratively to strengthen our specialty, support our members and advance exceptional patient care,” said Dr. Shutze.A board-certified vascular surgeon, Dr. Shutze is the co-founder of Texas Vascular Associates, former fellowship program director at Baylor University Medical Center and author of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.Since October 2024, he has also spearheaded the SVS’ public awareness campaign, Highway to Health . The campaign educates the public about common vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease (PAD), while highlighting the pivotal role vascular surgeons play in prevention, diagnosis and treatment.Dr. Shutze will serve one year as Vice President before transitioning to President-Elect in 2027. He is expected to serve as SVS President for the 2028-2029 term.“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve SVS in this important leadership role,” said Dr. Aulivola. “As Treasurer, I look forward to supporting the Society’s long-term success through thoughtful stewardship and strategic investment.”Board-certified in surgery and vascular surgery, Dr. Aulivola is a Professor of Surgery at Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine and Director of the Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy at Loyola University Health System (LUHS).Leadership TransitionsSVS also recognized several leadership transitions at the Annual Business Meeting. Linda Harris, MD, DFSVS, assumes the role of President, succeeding Keith Calligaro, MD, DFSVS, who transitions to Immediate Past President. Andres Schanzer MD, DFSVS, formerly Vice President, steps into the role of President-Elect.“The strength of SVS lies in its dedicated volunteer leaders and their commitment to advancing vascular health,” said Dr. Harris. “We congratulate Dr. Shutze and Dr. Aulivola on their election and look forward to their contributions as SVS continues to support vascular surgeons, elevate the specialty and advance care for patients with vascular disease. I also want to personally invite all SVS members to get involved—every member has a place to contribute, collaborate and shape the future of vascular surgery.About the Society for Vascular SurgeryThe Society for Vascular Surgery(SVS) seeks to advance excellence and innovation in vascular health through education, advocacy, research, and public awareness. The organization was founded in 1946 and currently has a membership of approximately 6,500. SVS membership is recognized in the vascular community as a mark of professional achievement. For more information, visit Vascular.org

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