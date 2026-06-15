Clear Touch® Redefines the Interactive Display Lifecycle with the Launch of the Nova Series

Clear Touch 6000 Nova series is available in 65", 75", and 86" screen sizes. The hot-swappable Nova Core Module houses the display’s entire processing engine, including the TV board, Android chipset, CPU, motherboard, and input ports, allowing for tool-free upgrades that instantly refresh the panel.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Touch , a leading American-owned provider of interactive technology, today announced the official launch of the Clear Touch 6000 Nova series, a revolutionary interactive flat panel (IFP) designed to eliminate forced obsolescence in education and corporate environments. While the industry has traditionally relied on a three-to-five-year hardware replacement cycle, the Nova introduces a modular architecture that allows organizations to upgrade their technology without ever unmounting the glass.The centerpiece of the Nova series is its hot-swappable Core Module, which houses the processing architecture, system chipset, and physical ports. This design targets the industry's most frequent failure points, including the TV board and internal firmware, which account for the vast majority of technical issues in traditional displays. By separating these high-risk components from the 4K display, Clear Touch enables a single team member to perform hardware refreshes or repairs in minutes, significantly reducing the labor costs and the need for multi-person crews typically required for large-scale deployments."The Nova represents a commitment to infrastructure built for longevity," said Keone Trask, CEO of Clear Touch. "By allowing our customers to swap a single module for repairs or upgrades instead of replacing the entire IFP, we provide a sustainable path forward that protects both their budget and the environment. We have engineered out the primary reasons these panels are typically sent to landfills, ensuring that our users stay at the cutting edge of security and performance for up to a decade."Beyond its modular longevity, the Nova features premium optical bonding technology. This engineering choice specifically protects the backlight, which is the second most common failure point in the industry. This design also provides a natural and lag-free writing experience for all users. Like all Clear Touch solutions, the Nova comes bundled with a comprehensive, subscription-free software suite, including Chorus for lesson planning and whiteboarding and Command for remote device management, ensuring a low total cost of ownership from day one. The Nova series is available in 65”, 75”, and 86” screen sizes.The Nova is set to debut at InfoComm (June 17–19, Clear Touch booth C9435) and ISTE (June 28–July 1, Clear Touch booth 2100). Both events offer live demonstrations of this breakthrough classroom technology.The Clear Touch Nova series is available now through authorized resellers. For more information or to schedule a product demo, visit www.getcleartouch.com/nova About Clear TouchClear Touchis an award-winning leader in interactive technology, offering a full line of interactive panels, software, and accessories for education, business, and government. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support, Clear Touchprovides solutions that enhance collaboration, engagement, and learning in any environment. For more information, visit www.getcleartouch.com

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