Data Logger Market Expanding With $11.99 Billion at 5.8% CAGR by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Data Logger Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the expanding role of data loggers highlights their increasing importance across multiple industries. As businesses and research sectors rely more heavily on detailed data collection and monitoring, the market for these devices is set to grow steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and other key aspects of the data logger industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Data Logger Market

The data logger market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.06 billion in 2025 to $9.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by early adoption in laboratory research, growing use in environmental compliance testing, advances in industrial automation, rising demand for temperature and humidity monitoring, and the increasing use of data loggers in automotive testing.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $11.99 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in this period is expected to be fueled by wider applications in predictive maintenance, the rise of cloud-connected data loggers, greater emphasis on real-time asset monitoring, expanded use in renewable energy systems, and a growing need for precision monitoring within biotechnology. Emerging trends over the forecast period include broader adoption of remote environmental monitoring, expansion of wireless and multi-channel data logging, increased use of portable devices for fieldwork, integration of advanced sensors, and a heightened requirement for continuous monitoring in industrial processes.

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What Data Loggers Are and Their Key Uses

A data logger is an electronic instrument that automatically records data over time or in relation to location, either through built-in sensors or connected external sensors. These devices find applications in various fields such as environmental monitoring, healthcare data tracking, and scientific experiments, where continuous and accurate data capture is essential.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Data Logger Market

One of the main catalysts accelerating the data logger market is the growing need for data collection and monitoring across diverse sectors. Data, which involves gathering, recording, and storing information for analysis or future use, has become increasingly valuable as organizations strive to improve operational efficiency, adhere to compliance standards, and optimize processes. Data loggers are critical in this process, serving as reliable tools for capturing and analyzing information over extended periods. For example, in June 2023, the UK Parliament reported that while universities were unlikely to supply more than 10,000 data scientists annually, there were approximately 178,000 unfilled data specialist roles. This gap highlights the surging demand for data expertise, which in turn drives the growing adoption of data logging technologies.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-logger-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Growth Outlook in the Data Logger Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the data logger market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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