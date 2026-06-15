CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market Accelerates as Biologics Outsourcing Expands Rapidly | CAGR 12.5%

CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persistence Market Research has released an updated analysis of the global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market, highlighting strong growth driven by increasing biologics outsourcing, advanced therapy development, and digital transformation in biomanufacturing.

The global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market is estimated at US$74.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$168.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5%. Growing demand for outsourced development and manufacturing services among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is fueling market expansion as organizations seek cost-effective, scalable production and faster commercialization of biologics.

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Rising Demand for Biologics and Advanced Therapies

The increasing pipeline of biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies is a key market driver. These therapies require sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, prompting drug developers to partner with specialized CDMOs for process development, clinical manufacturing, analytical testing, and commercial-scale production.

Monoclonal antibodies are expected to account for nearly 45% of market share, supported by their widespread use in oncology, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. To meet growing demand, manufacturers are expanding bioreactor capacity, adopting single-use technologies, and enhancing fill-finish operations.

Cell and gene therapies are creating additional opportunities for CDMOs with expertise in viral vector manufacturing and advanced bioprocessing. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly favor asset-light manufacturing strategies that reduce capital investment while improving operational flexibility.

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Digital Transformation Driving Smart Manufacturing

Digital technologies are reshaping biologics manufacturing. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Industrial IoT, predictive analytics, and digital twin technologies are being integrated into production systems to improve efficiency, quality control, and regulatory compliance.

Between 2024 and 2025, demand for smart manufacturing solutions accelerated as pharmaceutical companies sought greater transparency, shorter development timelines, and enhanced process consistency. Real-time monitoring systems help identify process deviations early, optimize production yields, and reduce operational risks.

Cloud-based analytics, predictive maintenance, and automated documentation are becoming standard features within advanced manufacturing facilities. CDMOs offering digitally integrated production environments are increasingly preferred by biopharmaceutical companies seeking regulatory efficiency and faster market entry.

Key Industry Development

A significant development in 2025 was the announcement by LOTTE BIOLOGICS of a manufacturing partnership with a leading U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company for a late-stage biologics program. The agreement includes production support for a Phase III clinical asset, with potential commercial manufacturing through 2030 following regulatory approval.

The collaboration reflects growing demand for outsourced biologics manufacturing and highlights South Korea’s expanding role in the global biologics supply chain. It also demonstrates the importance of long-term CDMO partnerships in supporting commercialization and ensuring manufacturing scalability.

Segmentation Insights

By Service Type

• Standalone Services

• Integrated Contract Development & Manufacturing Services

• Contract Manufacturing Services

Standalone services currently dominate the market, accounting for approximately 60% share, driven by demand for specialized capabilities such as analytical testing, process optimization, cell-line development, and fill-finish operations.

However, integrated development and manufacturing services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2032. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly prefer end-to-end outsourcing models that streamline development timelines, simplify regulatory submissions, and improve cost efficiency.

By Product Type

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Cell & Gene Therapies (CGTs)

• Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

• Others

Cell and gene therapies are anticipated to register the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period.

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Regional Analysis

• North America

North America remains the largest regional market, representing approximately 42% of global revenue. Growth is supported by a strong biotechnology ecosystem, advanced regulatory frameworks, and robust biologics pipelines in the United States.

• Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of nearly 14% through 2032. China, India, and South Korea are driving growth through government incentives, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, increasing R&D investments, and competitive production costs.

• Europe

Europe continues to experience steady growth, supported by biosimilar production, advanced therapy development, and regulatory harmonization. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain major biotechnology manufacturing hubs.

Key Market Highlights

• Market value projected to increase from US$74.0 billion in 2025 to US$168.9 billion by 2032.

• Expected CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

• Monoclonal antibodies projected to maintain approximately 45% market share.

• Cell and gene therapies expected to be the fastest-growing product category.

• North America leads with roughly 42% global market share.

• Asia Pacific expected to record the highest regional growth rate.

Leading Companies

Major participants in the global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market include:

• Lonza

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Samsung Biologics

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• AGC Biologics

Industry leaders are investing in capacity expansion, digital manufacturing technologies, advanced therapy production, and integrated outsourcing models. Strategic partnerships and long-term manufacturing agreements continue to shape competitive dynamics as pharmaceutical companies seek reliable, scalable biologics manufacturing solutions.

Get More Insights — Related Reports:

U.S. CMO/CDMO Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market

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