Connected And Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

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The Business Research Company's Connected And Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for connected and autonomous mobility vehicles is witnessing remarkable expansion, fueled by rapid advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various sectors. As smart transportation solutions gain traction globally, this sector is set to transform the way vehicles operate and interact with their environment. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Projected Market Growth and Size of the Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market

The connected and autonomous mobility vehicles market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $288.85 billion in 2025 to $408.41 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.4%. This growth during the historical period is largely attributed to early advancements in driver assistance systems, the expansion of connected car technologies, increased investments in autonomous vehicle research and development, the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure, and stronger regulatory support for automation.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $1,686.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 42.6%. This projected growth is driven by rising demand for autonomous logistics solutions, broader adoption of smart city mobility initiatives, the deployment of robo taxi services, improvements in AI-powered navigation systems, and the expansion of commercial autonomous fleets. Key trends shaping the future market include the growing incorporation of advanced sensor fusion technologies, wider implementation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, increased use of autonomous fleet management solutions, advancements in real-time mapping and perception technology, and enhanced safety redundancy and fail-safe system designs.

Understanding Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles

Connected and autonomous mobility vehicles (CAVs) are defined as vehicles capable of communicating with each other and surrounding infrastructure while operating without direct human control. These vehicles utilize an array of sensors, communication networks, and artificial intelligence to perceive their environment, interpret sensory data, and make driving decisions autonomously.

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Safety Concerns Driving Growth in the Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Market

One of the primary factors propelling the connected and autonomous mobility vehicles market is the rising incidence of road accidents worldwide. A road accident involves property damage or personal injury occurring in a public transportation area or commonly used transit routes, with at least one moving vehicle involved. Connected and autonomous vehicles leverage their connectivity and automation capabilities to help prevent or reduce accidents by performing evasive maneuvers, monitoring driver alertness, and taking control if the driver is inattentive.

To illustrate, in December 2023, the World Health Organization reported approximately 1.19 million road traffic fatalities globally, with the European Union alone accounting for around 20,400 deaths—a slight increase from 20,196 in 2022. This alarming data highlights the urgent need for advanced vehicle safety technologies, supporting the growth of the connected and autonomous mobility vehicles sector.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook for Connected and Autonomous Mobility Vehicles

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the connected and autonomous mobility vehicles market. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the fastest market growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure investments, and government initiatives supporting smart mobility solutions.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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