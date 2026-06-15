Portable Air Purifier Market to Hit USD 20.5 Billion by 2031 Driven by PM2.5 Exposure: Reports Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence forecasts the Portable Air Purifier Market to register a 8.42% CAGR during 2026-2031, led by North America.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, portable air purifier market size is projected to expand from USD 13.69 billion in 2026 to USD 20.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The market continues to benefit from growing awareness of indoor air quality, increasing exposure to wildfire smoke events, and persistent PM2.5 pollution across major urban centers. The report highlights that regulatory frameworks and performance-verification initiatives are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, supporting demand for HEPA-plus-carbon filtration systems. In addition, guidance promoting clean-air rooms in schools and workplaces is expanding adoption beyond residential settings and driving institutional procurement.Portable Air Purifier Market Key Growth FactorsHEPA Adoption and Performance VerificationRecognition of standardized filtration performance has become an important purchasing consideration for consumers and institutions. Verification programs and safety standards are helping improve confidence in filtration effectiveness and supporting repeat purchases of replacement filters. The report notes that performance validation and transparent maintenance expectations are contributing to greater trust in portable air purification products across residential and commercial environments.Wildfire-Smoke PreparednessWildfire preparedness initiatives are increasing demand for portable HEPA units in homes, schools, and small businesses. Guidance emphasizing cleaner indoor environments during smoke events is supporting the integration of portable air purifiers into broader preparedness strategies. Institutional programs focused on clean-room deployment are creating more structured procurement patterns and encouraging recurring purchases rather than emergency-driven demand.Asia-Pacific Urban PM2.5 ExposurePersistent PM2.5 exposure across major Asia-Pacific cities continues to support year-round demand for portable air purification solutions. Growing awareness of indoor air quality is encouraging adoption across households, workplaces, educational facilities, and healthcare settings. The report highlights that long-term demand is being supported not only by initial device purchases but also by recurring requirements for filter replacement and system maintenance.Portable Air Purifier Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMay 2026: Coway introduced the Airmega Mighty2 AP-1512N, the latest generation of its Airmega air purifier series. The new model features an updated design and enhanced user interface, highlighting ongoing product innovation and manufacturer focus on improving user experience and indoor air quality performance.May 2026: Dyson unveiled the Find+Follow Purifier Cool, an air purifier equipped with AI-enabled occupancy sensing technology that automatically directs airflow based on user location. The launch underscores increasing industry investment in smart, connected air purification solutions designed to deliver more personalized indoor air management.Portable Air Purifier Market Segmentation InsightsBy TechnologyHEPA FiltrationActivated CarbonIonic / IonizersUV-C Light PurifiersOthersBy ConnectivityNon-Smart (Manual/Analog)Smart/IoT-Enabled (App and Voice Controlled)By FunctionalitySingle-Function Air PurifiersMulti-Function UnitsBy ApplicationPersonal/Desk PurifiersCar Air PurifiersRoom Air PurifiersTravel or Wearable PurifiersBy Distribution ChannelB2C/RetailMulti-brand StoresExclusive Brand OutletsOnlineOther Distribution ChannelsB2B/Directly from ManufacturersJayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “As demand for portable air purifiers evolves across consumer and commercial settings, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and growth drivers.”Portable Air Purifier Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market. Demand is supported by wildfire preparedness initiatives, established HVAC practices, and safety frameworks that help shape consumer confidence in air purification technologies. Institutional adoption in schools and public facilities continues to support market expansion.Europe demonstrates a combination of replacement-driven demand in mature markets and expanding adoption across developing regional markets. Consumer awareness of filtration performance and safety standards remains an important market influence.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Persistent urban air quality challenges and increasing awareness of indoor environmental health continue to drive demand across residential and institutional settings.The Portable Air Purifier Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/portable-air-purifier-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/portable-air-purifier-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/portable-air-purifier-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/portable-air-purifier-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/portable-air-purifier-market?utm_source=einpr Portable Air Purifier Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the portable air purifier market as having low market concentration, reflecting a fragmented competitive environment that includes established global brands, regional manufacturers, and direct-to-consumer participants. Competition is shaped by filtration performance, safety compliance, noise reduction capabilities, connectivity features, and product design.Portable Air Purifier Market Key Companies• Dyson• Philips• Xiaomi• Coway• Blueair• Sharp Corporation• Levoit• IQAir• Amber Enterprises India Limited• Sharp Business SystemsDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Portable Air Purifier Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Smart Air Purifier Market : The Smart Air Purifier Market is projected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2026 to USD 6.30 billion by 2031, driven by increasing smart home adoption, connected air-quality monitoring capabilities, and growing demand for app- and voice-controlled purification systems. The report analyzes market trends across product types, technologies, applications, and regional markets.Dehumidifier Market: The Dehumidifier Market report provides insights into demand trends across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It examines market dynamics, technology developments, distribution channels, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities associated with humidity control and indoor environmental management solutions. Humidifier Market : The Humidifier Market report explores evolving consumer demand for indoor air comfort and air quality solutions. The study covers key product segments, distribution channels, regional trends, competitive developments, and factors influencing adoption across residential and commercial end users.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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