Clean and Renewable Energy Market CAGR to be at 20.9% from 2026 to 2030 | $1101.8 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Clean and Renewable Energy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The clean and renewable energy sector has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by several technological advances and increased global focus on sustainability. As the demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions rises, this market is set to continue its rapid expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this vital industry.

Strong Expansion Forecast for the Clean and Renewable Energy Market

The clean and renewable energy market has experienced significant growth, with its size expected to rise from $425.22 billion in 2025 to $515.85 billion in 2026. This increase corresponds to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The expansion during this period has been fueled by falling costs of solar and wind technologies, supportive government incentives such as subsidies and feed-in tariffs, stronger global commitments to reducing emissions, increased investments in large-scale renewable projects, and early adoption of rural electrification programs.

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Long-Term Growth Outlook for Clean and Renewable Energy

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even more dramatically, reaching $1101.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.9%. Factors contributing to this sustained growth include rising demand for clean energy in transportation, development of renewable-powered desalination plants, expansion of integrated renewable heating and cooling systems, growing deployment of hydrogen and ocean energy technologies, and stronger corporate commitments toward purchasing renewable power. Key trends expected to influence the market in the coming years involve the rapid growth of renewable microgrids, increased use of hybrid renewable systems, investments in large-scale energy storage solutions, growth of community-based renewable initiatives, and expansion of decentralized rural electrification projects.

Understanding the Clean and Renewable Energy Market

Clean and renewable energy encompasses sources that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions or pollutants during electricity generation or other energy uses. These energy types are naturally replenished, meaning they can be used repeatedly without exhausting finite resources or causing significant environmental damage. Examples include solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and emerging technologies like hydrogen and tidal energy.

View the full clean and renewable energy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clean-and-renewable-energy-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Drivers Propelling the Clean and Renewable Energy Market Forward

One of the main forces driving the clean and renewable energy market is the surge in investments within the energy sector. Increased financial commitments are being directed toward the development, production, and distribution of both renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power, as well as cleaner forms of traditional energy. These investments play a crucial role in combating climate change by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable alternatives.

Significance of Rising Sector Investments

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in May 2023, global energy investments climbed to $1,740 billion in 2023, up from $1,617 billion in 2022. Approximately $2.8 trillion is expected to be invested in energy this year, with over $1.7 trillion allocated specifically to clean energy projects. These projects cover renewable power generation, nuclear energy, grid infrastructure, energy storage, low-emission fuels, efficiency improvements, end-use renewables, and electrification efforts. This influx of capital is a critical factor accelerating growth in the clean and renewable energy market.

Regional Landscape and Market Share in Clean and Renewable Energy

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for clean and renewable energy. Other regions analyzed within the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The continued development in these areas highlights the global nature of the transition toward cleaner energy sources and the diverse opportunities present across different markets.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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