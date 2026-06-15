Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Set to Surpass US$13,532.5 Million by 2031

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape & Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Application, and End Use.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point-of-entry water treatment systems market was valued at $8,521.3 million in 2020, and size is expected to reach $13,532.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.commercial premises such as restaurants, offices, hospitals, research labs, and educational institutes, among others are the second largest consumers of water treatment systems globally. The hospitality industry comprising hotels and restaurants focuses on purified, bacteria-free water to maintain the quality of their services. Hospitals need point-of-entry water treatment systems to ensure that hospital water does not pose a serious threat to patients. These premises contribute significantly towards the point-of-entry water treatment systems market growth.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1431 Water contamination has become a matter of serious concern globally. Contaminated water causes diseases such as gastrointestinal illness, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems. According to World Health Organization, each year, diarrhea alone causes more than 2.2 million deaths globally. Water received by citizens at their residences contains bacteria, viruses, parasitic protozoa, although it has been already treated at public water plants. This water contains impurities that causes serious health problems if ingested into human body. Therefore, all feed water needs to pass through whole house water treatment systems before it is distributed through the water plumbing in homes.In the industrial sector, the food and beverage, paper, and pharmaceutical premises use point-of-entry water treatment systems as per their applicability. Water purification is an essential requirement in the food & beverages industry as drinking water is often a fundamental ingredient of products in this industry. Pharmaceutical companies maintain the highest quality of water in stipulation with government regulations. Industrial customers often require water purification systems to treat seawater so that it is suitable for application. Therefore, the rise in demand from the various industries is expected to drive the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in the forthcoming future.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a8d785efac658430ddda2d412d3cb0f4 According to the point-of-entry water treatment systems market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into water softening, filtration, reverse osmosis, disinfection, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into hotel, commercial, household, hospital, academic, and others.Asia-Pacific was the leading point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2020. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the level of water pollution in the Asian countries. In addition, insufficient water treatment infrastructures at municipal water treatment facilities have prompted the sale of household water treatment devices, especially point-of-entry systems in countries such as China and India.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1431 “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global point-of-entry water treatment systems industry as major end-use industries were closed during the lockdown period. This negatively impacted the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market. However, the demand for the POE water treatment systems increased among the residential sector as people were forced to stay at home during lockdown and the consumer became more health conscious.”Key players operating in the point-of-entry water treatment systems industry are The DOW Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Pentair PLC, Best Water Technology (BWT) AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, General Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Product launch and innovation are the primary strategies adopted by players to increase market share.Trending Reports:Home Entertainment Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-entertainment-devices-market In-Person Learning Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/in-person-learning-market.html

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