Barbecues And Grills Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

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The Business Research Company's Barbecues And Grills Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The barbecues and grills market has experienced notable growth recently and is set to continue expanding over the coming years. With evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements, this sector is poised for significant changes. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the future of barbecues and grills.

Market Size Projections and Growth Potential in the Barbecues and Grills Market

The barbecues and grills market has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.26 billion in 2025 to $17.39 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This past growth is largely linked to the sustained popularity of traditional charcoal and gas grills, wider household adoption for outdoor cooking, growth in commercial foodservice grilling, the rise of portable and compact grill options, and the prevalent use of straightforward temperature control systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $23.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth include increasing demand for smart electric grills, a shift toward sustainable grilling fuels, advancements in automated heat management technology, greater adoption of portable pellet grills, and a growing range of multifunctional outdoor cooking appliances. Key future trends include the emergence of eco-friendly smart grilling technologies, connected outdoor cooking ecosystems, automated grill manufacturing processes, cloud-enabled remote monitoring features, and the rise of robotics-assisted cooking solutions.

Understanding What Barbecues and Grills Include

Barbecues and grills refer to cooking devices fueled by charcoal, gas, or electricity designed to cook food by applying heat from below. These grills are commonly crafted from materials such as porcelain-enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel, all chosen for their durability and heat conduction properties.

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The Impact of Increasing Restaurant Demand on Market Growth

One of the primary forces boosting the barbecues and grills market is rising demand from the restaurant sector. Restaurants, defined as establishments providing food and beverage services for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, rely heavily on grills and barbecues for preparing distinctive dishes that enhance their menus and satisfy customer expectations. For example, reports from the National Restaurant Association in June 2023 indicated that restaurant sales in the US surged to $997 billion in 2023, marking an 11% rise from 2022. This significant growth in the restaurant industry directly supports the expanding need for barbecues and grills.

Regional Leaders in the Barbecues and Grills Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for barbecues and grills, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest. The global market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of where growth opportunities are concentrated worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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