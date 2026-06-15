USAG Wiesbaden seeks top food contractor for German Kantine on Clay Kaserne

WIESBADEN – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is nearing completion on the selection process to find the best food contractor to reopen the German Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne. The new dining facility will ensure daily meal service for host nation employees.

After a public announcement requesting vendor solicitations for Clay Kaserne’s newest dining facility this past February, a total of eight vendors applied for the opportunity to operate the German Kantine.

The selection process included scoring of business plans and food testing, and the best candidate was identified by a panel of ten evaluators.

The panel represents a cross-section of the garrison, including larger organization on Clay Kaserne that employs German staff.

Panel members represent the Garrison Works Council, the Directorate of Public Works, the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, Logistic Readiness Support Center, Installation Management Command Europe and United States Army Europe and Africa.

Evaluation criteria focused on the food concept, menu, pricing, and overall value.

After the initial round of reviews, the top two vendors prepared food for a tasting in the follow-up round, allowing evaluators to sample and compare their offerings.

“The German canteen is extremely important to us because it's there for our German workforce,” said Mitchell Jones, USAG Wiesbaden Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and part of the evaluation panel. “[This way] they can have fast [and] traditional meals – quick and affordable.”

While the canteen will be open to all community members, its focus is to provide convenient, high-quality meal options on post to Local National employees.

“We have others in the community that can use it as well – NATO, SAG-U, Americans. So, it's a great addition to our community that is constantly growing,” said Jones.

Jones also spoke to the quality-of-life enhancements the dining facility will bring, highlighting its accessible location and return of traditional German cuisine on Clay Kaserne.

“We try to make the best choice by checking everything today, and through the food tasting we ensure that we not only get the best food, but also the best prices,” said Margot Jones, a 2nd Signal Brigade works council member and part of the evaluation committee.

The process was designed to identify the best dining option for the USAG Wiesbaden community by involving a broad representation of stakeholders. The top-scoring vendor from this two-fold evaluation process will be presented to the Garrison Works Council for its final consent, in accordance with German co-determination rights.

The dining facility will serve freshly prepared hot meals during breakfast and lunch on workdays. While the focus is on German home-style cuisine, there will be a variety of vegetarian, vegan, international and seasonal dishes available. The goal is to open the German Dining Facility this summer in Bldg. 1531, on Clay Kaserne, situated behind the Fitness and Post Office.

The selected vendor will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned in to the My Army Post App, social media and the Garrison’s website for updates about the upcoming opening date and details.