Influential Women Showcases Brooke Lamm: Procurement and Supply Chain Leader Driving Strategy and Execution Success

ESTACADA, OR, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting Manufacturing and Aerospace Growth Through Procurement Excellence, Process Optimization, and Collaborative LeadershipEstacada, OR — Brooke Lamm is a strategic operations and project coordination professional with extensive experience across manufacturing, machine shop operations, and business management. With a career built on adaptability, precision, and strong interpersonal skills, she has established herself as a reliable force in managing complex workflows and ensuring operational efficiency across fast-paced industrial environments.Brooke began her professional journey in the insurance industry, where she developed foundational expertise in customer service and client account management. This early experience strengthened her ability to communicate effectively, build trust with clients, and manage expectations—skills she later carried into the manufacturing sector. She credits this background with shaping her relationship-driven approach, which she considers essential in industries where service quality and responsiveness directly impact performance and long-term partnerships.For the past two years, Brooke has focused on manufacturing supply chain and operations management, serving as a critical link between departments to ensure seamless coordination and execution. Her responsibilities span production planning, order management, vendor procurement, workflow optimization, and cross-functional communication. In this role, she acts as the operational backbone of her organization, aligning multiple teams and priorities to maintain efficiency, accuracy, and timely delivery.Known for her detail-oriented and process-driven mindset, Brooke excels at navigating shifting priorities and solving problems in real time. Each day presents new operational challenges, and she thrives in this dynamic environment, quickly adapting while maintaining focus on quality outcomes. Her ability to wear multiple hats and manage competing demands has allowed her to contribute meaningfully across nearly every aspect of operations.Building on this experience, Brooke will begin a new chapter later this month as a Procurement Associate with Heven AeroTech. In this role, she will support day-to-day supply chain operations by managing purchasing transactions, maintaining procurement documentation, coordinating with suppliers, and ensuring accurate recordkeeping across the procurement process. Her responsibilities will include processing purchase requisitions, creating and maintaining purchase orders within the ERP system, tracking vendor performance and order status, supporting audits and compliance requirements, and contributing to continuous process improvement initiatives. The position aligns closely with Brooke’s strengths in organization, cross-functional coordination, and operational efficiency while providing an opportunity to support the growth of an innovative aerospace company operating at the forefront of hydrogen-powered drone technology.Brooke’s most notable strengths lie in her customer service excellence and relationship management capabilities. Her commitment to responsiveness, accountability, and collaboration has earned her continued recognition from clients and colleagues alike, along with strong referral networks that reflect her professional reputation. Her unconventional path into manufacturing, combined with her rapid career progression, highlights her ability to stand out in a competitive and evolving field.A significant influence in Brooke’s career has been her mother, whom she credits as a primary source of inspiration. Watching her succeed in the construction industry—a traditionally male-dominated field—taught Brooke early on that perseverance, confidence, and self-advocacy are essential for success. This upbringing reinforced her belief that women belong in every industry and have the ability to create meaningful impact, even in environments where they may face resistance. While she does not define her career solely through that lens, she takes pride in contributing to progress and representation within manufacturing and supply chain leadership.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Brooke has received is the belief that everything is negotiable when approached strategically. Rather than accepting “no” at face value, she has learned to ask better questions, explore alternative solutions, and clearly articulate value. This mindset has strengthened her persistence, professionalism, and ability to approach challenges with creativity and confidence.Brooke is also passionate about supporting the next generation of women entering industrial and operations-based careers. She encourages young professionals not to wait until they feel fully prepared before taking on responsibility or speaking up. In her experience, confidence is built through action, not prior to it. She emphasizes that success in industrial environments depends not only on technical knowledge but also on strong relationships, reliability, and the ability to be easy to work with under pressure.She further stresses the importance of self-advocacy and continuous growth. Whether negotiating roles, seeking clarity, or stepping into unfamiliar responsibilities, Brooke believes that professional development happens in moments of discomfort and challenge. Consistency, she notes, is equally important—showing up, following through, and building trust over time often has a greater long-term impact than any single achievement.In Brooke’s view, one of the most significant challenges facing the drone industry today is balancing rapid innovation with the operational discipline required to scale successfully. As demand for drone technology continues to expand across defense, commercial, and public-sector applications, organizations must navigate evolving regulations, supply chain constraints, and increasing expectations for performance and reliability. She believes that building resilient supply chains and strong supplier partnerships will be critical to supporting long-term growth.At the same time, Brooke sees tremendous opportunity within the industry. The rapid advancement of drone technology is creating new possibilities across sectors ranging from defense and logistics to infrastructure and emergency response. She believes companies that successfully combine innovation with operational excellence will be best positioned to lead the next phase of industry growth. From her perspective, professionals who can connect procurement, supply chain strategy, and cross-functional collaboration will play an increasingly important role in helping organizations bring emerging technologies to market efficiently and effectively.Communication remains, in her opinion, one of the most powerful differentiators in modern operations. While automation and digital systems continue to streamline processes, Brooke has found that individuals who prioritize authentic relationships and consistent follow-through tend to advance more quickly and create longer-lasting professional impact.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Brooke values balance, authenticity, and connection. She prioritizes maintaining a healthy work-life balance and staying grounded through outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and spending time at the beach with her husband & two dogs. These moments allow her to recharge and remain present both personally and professionally.In addition, Brooke brings over a decade of experience as a former competitive volleyball player (and now coach), where she developed leadership, resilience, and teamwork skills. These experiences continue to influence her professional approach, reinforcing her ability to lead, collaborate, and perform effectively within team-driven environments.Through her dedication, adaptability, and commitment to operational excellence, Brooke Lamm continues to make a meaningful impact in manufacturing and supply chain operations, setting a strong example of modern leadership in a rapidly evolving industry.Learn More about Brooke Lamm:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brooke-Lamm Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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