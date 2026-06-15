Goldgenie Reports 300% Increase in Cryptocurrency Payments as Luxury Buyers Shift to Digital Assets

Why more luxury buyers are paying with cryptocurrency for luxury iPhones, bespoke technology and premium gifts.

Founded in 1995, Goldgenie reports a 300% increase in cryptocurrency payments as Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and stablecoin adoption grows among luxury buyers.

Many of our clients already hold digital assets and increasingly view cryptocurrency as a practical way to pay for luxury products, bespoke services and international purchases.” — Laban Roomes, Founder, Goldgenie

DUBAI, NAD AL SHEBA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, UAE – June 2026 – Goldgenie, the luxury technology and bespoke customisation company founded in 1995, today announced a 300% increase in cryptocurrency payment activity over the last six months, reflecting growing adoption of digital assets among luxury consumers worldwide.Founded more than 30 years ago, Goldgenie has built an international reputation for luxury customised technology, bespoke gifts and premium lifestyle products. The company has also been an early adopter of emerging technologies and alternative payment methods.Goldgenie has accepted cryptocurrency payments since 2015, including Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), USDT and other leading digital assets. According to internal company data, the last six months have seen the strongest growth in cryptocurrency payment activity since the company first introduced crypto payment options.By introducing cryptocurrency payments in 2015, Goldgenie positioned itself among the earlier adopters of digital asset commerce within the luxury technology sector, years before many mainstream luxury brands began exploring blockchain-based payment solutions.To support growing demand, Goldgenie recently launched a dedicated cryptocurrency information hub explaining how customers can purchase luxury products, bespoke services and qualifying franchise opportunities using supported digital assets.The increase mirrors broader developments across luxury retail and global commerce. Luxury brands, auction houses and premium service providers have increasingly embraced digital assets as a payment option as cryptocurrencies have become more widely understood and accepted by consumers.Goldgenie believes the growth has been driven by a combination of factors, including greater familiarity with digital assets, the continued expansion of stablecoins, improved payment infrastructure and growing confidence among long-term cryptocurrency holders."Several years ago, cryptocurrency payments were viewed as a novelty by many luxury retailers," said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie."Today we are seeing genuine customer demand. Many of our clients already hold digital assets and increasingly view cryptocurrency as a practical way to pay for luxury products, bespoke services and international purchases. The conversation has shifted from curiosity to utility."The company currently accepts supported cryptocurrency payments through its secure payment infrastructure, allowing customers to purchase luxury customised iPhones, premium gifts, bespoke technology projects and other selected products and services using digital assets.Goldgenie serves customers across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and has seen increasing interest from internationally mobile entrepreneurs, investors, collectors and technology enthusiasts who already manage part of their wealth through digital assets."Many of our customers are entrepreneurs, investors and technology enthusiasts who already use digital assets in their daily lives," added Roomes."Increasingly they expect the same flexibility when purchasing luxury goods. We believe cryptocurrency is becoming an important payment option for a growing segment of global consumers."The rise of stablecoins has also helped accelerate adoption. Digital dollar-based assets such as USDT and USDC are increasingly being used for commerce and international transactions, while payment infrastructure providers continue expanding merchant access to blockchain-based payments.Goldgenie believes cryptocurrency payments are particularly attractive for international customers purchasing high-value luxury goods due to the efficiency, flexibility and global accessibility of digital asset settlement systems.As digital payments continue to evolve, the company expects cryptocurrency to play an increasingly important role within luxury commerce over the coming years."We see cryptocurrency as another step in the evolution of global commerce," said Roomes."Luxury brands have always adapted to changing customer expectations. Just as e-commerce transformed retail, digital assets are creating new opportunities for international customers who value speed, convenience and flexibility. We believe forward-thinking luxury brands should be prepared for that future."Learn MoreAbout GoldgenieFounded in 1995 by entrepreneur Laban Roomes, Goldgenie is internationally recognised for luxury customised technology, premium gifts and bespoke lifestyle products. The company gained international recognition following investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den and has served clients worldwide for more than three decades. Today, Goldgenie continues to explore innovative technologies, luxury craftsmanship and modern payment solutions that enhance the customer experience while maintaining its commitment to exclusivity, quality and innovation.Media ContactStephanie@goldgenie.comENDS

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