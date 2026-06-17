Positive Check Launches AI-Powered Patient Engagement Platform Helping Healthcare Organizations Scale Patient Outreach

New platform helps providers and care organizations automate patient check-ins, support live transfers, and make better use of care team time

Positive Check helps automate structured outreach, surface meaningful updates earlier, and route patients to the right people when follow-up is needed.” — Positive Check company spokesperson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive Check today announced the launch of its AI-powered patient engagement platform designed to help healthcare providers and care organizations deliver structured patient check-ins at scale.Positive Check helps organizations automate routine outreach through Lola, a HIPAA-compliant virtual assistant that conducts structured voice and SMS check-ins. The platform is designed to support consistent communication with patients, members, and clients while reducing the administrative burden on care teams.Healthcare organizations face growing pressure to stay connected with people between visits, appointments, and routine care interactions. At the same time, care teams often spend valuable time placing calls that go to voicemail, waiting for responses, or completing routine outreach that does not require immediate clinical attention. Positive Check was developed to help organizations make better use of that time by automating structured check-ins and helping care teams focus on patients who need support.“Care teams are most valuable when they are providing care, not when they are repeatedly reaching voicemail or chasing routine check-ins,” said a Positive Check company spokesperson. “Positive Check helps automate structured outreach, surface meaningful updates earlier, and route patients to the right people when follow-up is needed.”Using Positive Check, organizations can schedule recurring voice and SMS check-ins, collect responses, identify potential changes in condition or well-being, and route alerts for review. The platform also supports live transfers, allowing patients to be connected to a care team member or appropriate resource when the interaction requires human follow-up.Positive Check can support outreach in virtually any language, helping organizations communicate with broader patient populations and improve access for people who may be more comfortable engaging in a language other than English.The platform can support a range of use cases, including Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management, post-discharge follow-up, medication adherence outreach, wellness check-ins, and routine patient engagement.Positive Check’s structured check-ins can gather patient-reported information such as general well-being, medication adherence, symptoms, vital readings, hydration, meals, sleep, mobility, and daily needs. When a response indicates a possible issue, the platform can generate an alert so the appropriate care team member can review and respond.By automating routine outreach, Positive Check can help healthcare organizations reduce the time and cost associated with manual patient check-ins while improving consistency, coverage, and follow-up workflows.The platform was built with healthcare privacy and compliance in mind. Positive Check is HIPAA-compliant by design and supports workflows that limit unnecessary exposure of protected health information in routine communications.Positive Check is focused on helping healthcare providers and care organizations improve outreach consistency, reduce administrative workload, support documentation workflows, identify meaningful changes earlier, and make better use of care team time.For more information, visit https://www.positivecheck.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.