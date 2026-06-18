Used Car Prices Drop, Florida Dealers Open Up: Autoland Jax Announces Summer Is the Best Time to Negotiate on Used Cars

Autoland Jacksonville says summer is the best time to negotiate on used cars as prices ease and selection shifts.

Summer is a great time to find value, and we’re committed to helping you switch to a better car to conquer Florida roads with confidence and care.” — Andre Zaharchenya, the dealership's general manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoland Jacksonville is announcing that summer is the optimal season for used-car buyers to negotiate, as dealership prices drop and dealers become more willing to work with customers. The dealership says pricing adjusts to shifting demand, stronger trade-in activity, and changing inventory patterns during the summer months, creating real opportunities for shoppers to secure better deals.

Florida continues to rank among the top states for used-vehicle volume alongside Texas and California, with those three big states accounting for roughly 51% of nationwide used-car transactions. That level of activity matters in summer because auto markets can still offer discounts when dealers want to move inventory before demand shifts again with new model-year vehicles being introduced in the fall.

Why summer pricing softens?

Car prices often become more flexible in summer for a few simple reasons.

- First, the market can enter a more balanced phase after spring buying activity, which gives shoppers more leverage when inventory sits longer.

- Second, dealers are watching days on the lot and local competition closely; when vehicles do not move fast enough, pricing adjustments become a practical way to keep inventory turning.

- Third, shoppers in hot-weather months may focus on travel, vacations, and financing caution, which can slow showroom traffic and encourage dealers to meet the market where it is.

The Autoland Jacksonville used car lot is a good example of summer pricing adjustments. They respond promptly to shifting demand, stronger trade-in activity, and changing inventory patterns - principles that align with the dealership’s recent ‘Best of 2026’ award from BusinessRate for excellent service and a customer-friendly approach.

“Florida customers are practical and savvy. We see constant interest in used trucks and SUVs because those vehicles make sense for real life,” said Andre Zaharchenya, CEO of Autoland Jacksonville.

He added that as summer approaches, convertibles and coupes also move into focus because buyers are drawn to the fun side of driving in warm weather, while pre-owned vehicles remain attractive because they offer a newer look at a more affordable price point. “That’s why we’re here: to offer fair pricing and make sure every person who walks in feels supported and satisfied”.

To let customers celebrate summer with joy, Autoland Jacksonville is offering a $500 discount with promo code VOYAGE, giving new and repeat shoppers another reason to act while seasonal pricing remains favorable. To qualify, customers must make a full payment by the end of July 2026 and provide the promo word to the sales representative when requesting the car. This discount is also applicable to autos purchased with a car loan. The dealership also covers the first $200 in shipping, making the buying experience easier for out-of-town customers. Online buyers are to submit proof of payment via email. For more details, get in touch with the dealership sales staff.

Models that can be especially affordable on Jax secondary market:

Some models are more advantageous to buy because they tend to depreciate faster or attract lower demand, which often keeps prices down. Here are the models that offer better value on the Jacksonville used auto market:

- Large luxury sedans, including the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes S-Class, and Audi A8, often lose value quickly because depreciation is steep in the premium segment.

- Jaguar XF and Maserati models are also known for weaker resale retention, which can make them appealing to used-car shoppers seeking a discount.

- Mainstream passenger cars such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord can be priced competitively because they move steadily but are widely available in the used market.

- Family SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Equinox remain popular, but when certain trims, colors, or mileages sit longer, they may become especially attractive buys.

- EVs and some premium models can also soften faster in certain market cycles, creating opportunities for buyers who are comfortable with newer technology and faster depreciation.

Autoland Jacksonville says the key is to match the vehicle to the buyer’s needs rather than chase the highest sticker price. In summer, that approach can unlock real value for shoppers who are flexible on model, trim, and mileage.

About Autoland Jacksonville

Autoland is a premier, family-run used car dealership in Jacksonville, Florida. Since its 2019 founding, Autoland Jacksonville has offered transparent, no-pressure sales, instant trade-ins, flexible financing through 20+ lenders, and BBB accreditation with a 4.7-star Google rating.

With 300+ vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and luxury models from Jeep, BMW, Ford, Land Rover, and Honda, and weekly arrivals, the dealer offers a good opportunity to find better deals, especially on vehicles that are less in demand or have already taken their biggest depreciation hit.

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