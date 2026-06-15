Edarat Group Signs Up As Gold Sponsor For VAP Group’s Global AI Show in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI Show returns to Riyadh on June 29 and 30. For this edition, the event is partnering with the Edarat Group, a premier regional pioneer in sovereign cloud infrastructure and data center engineering. This event will cater to the evolving AI tech sector worldwide and help Riyadh solidify its position as a global leader driving the evolution of artificial intelligence.Organised by the VAP Group and powered by Times Of AI , this event will focus on some of the key aspects that affect the AI ecosystem. Hosting this event in Riyadh will give it a major boost because the Kingdom’s Cabinet has designated 2026 as the “Year of Artificial Intelligence.” With the government actively backing the technology, the event is expected to identify and explore key trends shaping the AI industry.As AI scales from localized systems to enterprise-level solutions, infrastructure demands are rapidly escalating. Advanced AI models require vast computing power, complex multi-cloud ecosystems, and high-density, liquid-cooled data center architectures. At the Global AI Show, Edarat Group will position itself at the heart of this paradigm shift, demonstrating how its sovereign data foundations enable the Middle East's most ambitious AI workloads to run securely and locally.The timing of this partnership is perfect because Edarat Group has just secured two major contracts, with Banque Saudi Fransi and Al Moammar Information Systems Company. Through these partnerships, the company is more than well-equipped to handle private, public, and sensitive government workloads.“AI decisions are no longer purely technical. They are strategic, requiring organizations to build or adapt the right infrastructure foundation to support long-term value.” - Rodolphe Abou Nassar, Chief Cloud Officer, Edarat GroupWith the Global AI Show addressing some of the most important questions in the AI tech ecosystem, Edarat Group’s presence will add further value to these conversations. The caliber of regional expertise that the Edarat Group brings to this event will elevate the conference to a platform for valuable and meaningful networking. From curated panel discussions to informal fireside chats, every discussion at the event will culminate in something meaningful, be it a new trend that shapes the ecosystem's future or the rise of new strategies that make implementation and scalability easier."We are thrilled to welcome Edarat Group as our Gold Sponsor for the Global AI Show in Riyadh. As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates 2026 as the 'Year of Artificial Intelligence,' establishing a robust, secure, and data infrastructure is important for the next stage of digital evolution. Their unparalleled expertise will improve the level of discourse at the event and help foster the strategic partnerships needed to scale enterprise AI safely and locally.” - Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP Group.The Global AI Show in Riyadh 2026 is co-located with the Global Games Show and the Global Blockchain Show. These three conferences together will transform Riyadh into a hub where digital entertainment, decentralized technology, and artificial intelligence converge, creating an environment where every discussion has the potential to affect all three sectors. Consequently, the event stands as one of the year's most impactful tech assemblies. For enterprise leaders, policymakers, and tech pioneers shaping the future of global AI implementation, this is an unmissable summit.Event Details:📅 Date: 29-30 June, 2026📍 Venue: Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, Riyadh, KSA🎟️ Register: https://www.globalaishow.com/riyadh/tickets/#tic About Global AI ShowThe Global AI Show is the premier international platform for AI innovation, hosted by VAP Group. It connects global CXOs, policymakers, and tech pioneers to discuss the impact of AI on the global economy, ethics, and national security.About Edarat GroupEdarat Group is a publicly traded pioneer in sovereign cloud infrastructure and data center engineering. Through its advanced AI NeoCloud offerings, Edarat enables enterprises and government entities to securely scale AI workloads in highly regulated environments, delivering resilient, secure, and compliant cloud ecosystems that support national digital transformation priorities.About VAP GroupVAP Group is a global consulting and media group focused on AI, blockchain, and gaming, with over 13 years of experience driving technology-led growth through strategic PR, marketing, and content platforms.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media Enquiries: media@globalaishow.com

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