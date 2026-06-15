TINA MARINACCIO FEATURED AS NUTRITION EXPERT IN NATIONAL ARTICLE DISCUSSING POPULAR TRADER JOE'S PRODUCTS

Integrative Registered Dietitian Tina Marinaccio shares expert insights on nutrition, label reading, and healthier grocery shopping choices.

Consumers often assume that certain products are healthy based on packaging claims or trends, but it's important to look beyond the marketing and evaluate the overall nutrition profile.” — Tina Marinaccio

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Marinaccio, MS, RD, CPT, Integrative Culinary Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Health Dynamics LLC, was recently featured as a nutrition expert in a national consumer health article examining popular Trader Joe's products and the nutritional considerations consumers should keep in mind when grocery shopping.The article, titled "Registered Dietitians Always Avoid These Popular 6 Trader Joe's Items—Here's Why," highlighted several commonly purchased grocery items and provided professional insight into factors such as sodium content, added sugars, saturated fat, fiber levels, and ingredient quality. Marinaccio was one of the featured registered dietitians selected to provide expert commentary and practical recommendations for healthier alternatives.Throughout the article, Marinaccio emphasized the importance of reading nutrition labels carefully rather than relying on marketing claims or product popularity. She discussed how terms such as "gluten-free" or "yogurt-coated" can sometimes create a health halo effect that may not accurately reflect a product's overall nutritional value.Among the products discussed were frozen meals, snack foods, gluten-free pizza dough, and sweetened freeze-dried fruit snacks. Marinaccio offered guidance on how consumers can make more informed choices by paying attention to fiber content, added sugars, saturated fats, and ingredient quality."Consumers often assume that certain products are healthy based on packaging claims or trends, but it's important to look beyond the marketing and evaluate the overall nutrition profile," said Tina Marinaccio. "Simple ingredient swaps and a focus on whole, minimally processed foods can make a meaningful difference in supporting long-term health goals."Marinaccio also shared practical suggestions for creating healthier alternatives at home, including preparing lighter versions of favorite comfort foods, choosing higher-fiber options, and incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients that support overall wellness.The feature reflects Marinaccio's continued recognition as a trusted nutrition authority and media resource. With more than 25 years of experience in nutrition counseling , she is frequently quoted in major national publications and media outlets, including Food Network, Shape, Women's Health, Runner's World, and Men's Journal.Through her practice, Tina Marinaccio Nutrition, she helps clients address a wide range of health concerns through personalized, evidence-based nutrition strategies. Her specialties include integrative and functional nutrition counseling, weight management, gut health, food sensitivities, culinary nutrition , and support for individuals using GLP-1 medications as part of their weight-loss journey.Marinaccio's approach is rooted in the philosophy that food can be a powerful tool for promoting health and preventing disease. By combining clinical nutrition expertise with practical culinary guidance, she empowers clients to develop sustainable habits that fit their lifestyles and long-term wellness goals.Individuals interested in learning more about personalized nutrition support can schedule a complimentary 15-minute discovery call through her website.About Tina MarinaccioTina Marinaccio, MS, RD, CPT, is an Integrative Culinary Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with more than 25 years of experience helping individuals improve their health through evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle strategies. She specializes in integrative and functional nutrition counseling, weight management, gut health, food sensitivities, culinary nutrition, and nutrition support for individuals using GLP-1 medications. Tina is frequently featured as a nutrition expert in national media outlets, including Food Network, Shape, Women's Health, Runner's World, and Men's Journal. She offers personalized nutrition counseling, corporate wellness programs, nutrition consulting, and speaking services. Learn more or schedule a complimentary 15-minute discovery call at TinaMarinaccio.com

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