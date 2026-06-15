GEORGIA CHILDREN’S DEFENSE EXPANDS PRACTICE TO REPRESENT YOUNG ADULTS IN GEORGIA CRIMINAL COURTS

Specialized juvenile defense firm broadens its advocacy to support young adults and children charged as adults under Georgia’s SB440 law.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Children’s Defense, a law firm focused exclusively on juvenile defense and school tribunal representation , has announced the expansion of its legal practice to include representation for young adults facing criminal charges in Georgia’s adult court system. The expansion reflects the firm’s long-standing commitment to protecting young people and recognizing the lasting impact the justice system can have on their futures.Known throughout the Atlanta Metro Area for representing minors in juvenile delinquency cases , school disciplinary tribunals, and CHINS (Children in Need of Services) matters, Georgia Children’s Defense is now extending its advocacy to young adults in their late teens and early twenties, including children between the ages of 13 and 16 charged under Georgia’s SB440 law.SB440 offenses are serious charges that automatically place certain minors under the jurisdiction of superior court instead of juvenile court, meaning children can be prosecuted as adults under Georgia law. Georgia Children’s Defense says the expansion allows the firm to continue supporting young clients whose cases move beyond the juvenile system.“Too often, young people are defined by the worst moment of their lives,” said the firm in its announcement. “We believe children and young adults deserve zealous advocacy, guidance, and a genuine second chance. Expanding our practice allows us to continue protecting clients during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives.”The firm’s expanded criminal defense services include representation in cases involving SB440 offenses, gang-related allegations, sexual offenses, weapons and firearm charges, auto theft, shoplifting, vandalism, domestic incidents, and cases involving serious bodily injury.Georgia Children’s Defense has built its reputation on a child-centered approach to legal representation. The firm emphasizes communication strategies designed specifically for young clients and families, helping them better understand court procedures, legal options, and the long-term implications of criminal allegations. The team also incorporates modern communication tools and detailed case summaries to help clients remain active participants in their defense.The decision to expand into young adult criminal defense is also informed by growing research surrounding adolescent brain development. While Georgia law treats many 17-year-olds and certain younger defendants as adults within the criminal justice system, the firm believes developmental science demonstrates that many young people still require age-appropriate advocacy and support.“Our experience representing youth has shaped how we approach every case,” the firm stated. “Even when cases move into adult court, we continue to advocate with an understanding of adolescent development, family dynamics, and the long-term consequences a conviction can create.”Georgia Children’s Defense serves families throughout the Atlanta Metro Area, including Fulton County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Henry County, and Alpharetta. The firm’s services are designed for parents and guardians seeking experienced legal representation for minors and young adults navigating the juvenile or criminal justice systems.The firm continues to offer defense representation for juvenile court matters, school discipline tribunals, and related youth-focused legal services while expanding its reach into adult criminal defense for younger defendants.For more information about Georgia Children’s Defense and its expanded legal services, visit https://georgiachildrensdefense.com/ About Georgia Children’s DefenseGeorgia Children’s Defense is a Georgia-based law firm focused on juvenile defense, school tribunal representation, and youth advocacy. Guided by the mission “Protecting the Future of Georgia’s Children,” the firm provides compassionate and strategic legal representation for children, teenagers, and young adults facing legal and disciplinary challenges throughout Georgia.

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