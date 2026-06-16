Coeur d'Alene CPA Firm Kane Tax & Accounting Delivers Strong Client Results In Its Second Full Tax Season

Kane Tax & Accounting

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kane Tax & Accounting , a locally owned Coeur d’Alene CPA firm specializing in small business tax strategy and year-round tax planning, today announced strong client results following the successful completion of its second full tax season.Serving North Idaho business owners from its Coeur d’Alene office, the firm reported another year of significant tax savings, streamlined financial clarity, and high client satisfaction. Many clients transitioned from one-time, once-a-year filing to ongoing partnerships with the firm, allowing them to proactively reduce their tax burden and keep more money in their businesses.“Most CPAs won’t tell you this, but filing your taxes once a year isn’t a strategy. It’s damage control,” said Collin Kane, CPA, owner of Kane Tax & Accounting. “Our second full tax season proved again that year-round planning works. We helped local business owners find deductions they were missing, optimize their numbers, and avoid last-minute scrambling. The feedback from our clients has been outstanding.”Client ratings remain exceptionally strong, with consistent five-star reviews highlighting the firm’s fixed-fee transparency, rapid response times, and personalized service. One Coeur d’Alene construction company owner, Mike Richardson, shared:“Kane Tax & Accounting found deductions our last CPA completely missed. First year working together and we saved $22,000 in taxes. That’s real money back in our business.”Kane Tax & Accounting focuses exclusively on small businesses and individuals in the Coeur d’Alene and North Idaho area. Services include tax preparation, proactive tax planning sessions, payroll management, and monthly financial reporting - all delivered with 100% fixed-fee pricing so clients know exactly what to expect.As the firm enters its third year, Collin Kane and his team remain committed to helping Coeur d’Alene business owners stop overpaying on taxes and finally understand their numbers.For more information, visit https://www.kanetaxes.com About Kane Tax & AccountingKane Tax & Accounting is a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based CPA firm founded by Collin Kane, CPA. The firm provides year-round tax strategy and accounting support to small business owners and individuals throughout North Idaho. With a focus on fixed-fee pricing, proactive planning, and exceptional client service, Kane Tax & Accounting helps local businesses keep more of what they earn.

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