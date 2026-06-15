Triclosan Market to Reach $111.1 Million by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand in Personal Care and Premium Cosmetics

Triclosan Market Rising Demand

Expanding applications of triclosan across healthcare, industrial, and consumer product segments.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global triclosan market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by improving living standards, increasing demand for antibacterial ingredients in personal care products, and a growing consumer preference for premium and luxury cosmetic brands. Triclosan, known for its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, continues to find widespread applications across personal care, healthcare, and industrial sectors.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global triclosan market was valued at $69.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $111.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the industry.Key Growth Drivers:- Rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living worldwide.- Growing use of triclosan in personal care and cosmetic formulations.- Increasing consumer inclination toward luxury and premium beauty products.- Expanding applications of triclosan across healthcare, industrial, and consumer product segments.Market Challenges:- Despite favorable growth prospects, concerns regarding the potential health and environmental risks associated with triclosan usage may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.Segment Analysis:-By Type:- The industrial grade segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominant position through 2031. However, the pharmaceutical grade segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.By End-Use Industry:- The personal care and cosmetics segment emerged as the largest revenue contributor in 2021, representing nearly two-thirds of the global market share. Continued innovation in skincare, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products is expected to sustain its leadership. Meanwhile, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace, recording a CAGR of 5.0% through 2031.By Region:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global triclosan market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total revenue. The region is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period while also exhibiting the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.1%. Rapid urbanization, expanding consumer markets, and increasing demand for personal care products across emerging economies continue to drive regional growth.- Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Participants:-Key players operating in the global triclosan market include:- BASF SE- Merck KGaA- Cayman Chemical- Kumar Organic Products Limited- Spectrum Chemical- Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.- Dev IMPEX- Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co., Ltd.- R. A. Dyestuffs (India) P. Limited- Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology Co., Ltd.To strengthen their market positions, these companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, product expansions, and capacity enhancements. The report provides comprehensive insights into their product portfolios, business strategies, operational performance, and recent developments.

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