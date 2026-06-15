APOGEE GLOBAL RMS LAUNCHES RISK INTELLIGENCE SURVEY TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS MAP ENTERPRISE RISK EXPOSURE

Interactive assessment helps organizations evaluate cyber, physical, and human capital risks through Apogee’s proprietary Nexus of Risk Framework.

ARIS helps organizations identify those relationships early so leadership teams can make more informed risk decisions before issues escalate.” — M. K. Palmore, Founder and Principal Advisor of Apogee Global RMS

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apogee Global RMS , a veteran-led integrated enterprise risk management advisory firm, today announced the launch of the Apogee Risk Intelligence Survey (ARIS), an interactive assessment designed to help organizations evaluate how cyber, physical, and human capital risks intersect across the enterprise.Built on Apogee’s proprietary Nexus of Risk Framework, the survey provides organizations with a structured way to identify risk exposure, governance gaps, and operational vulnerabilities that may not be visible when risk functions operate independently. The framework aligns with established industry standards, including COSO’s Enterprise Risk Management Integrated Framework and ISO 31000.Organizations can access the assessment at: https://apogeevanguard.io/aris Many organizations continue to manage cyber risk, physical security, and human capital risk as separate disciplines, despite growing evidence that these exposures are increasingly interconnected. A cybersecurity incident can quickly escalate into operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, or workforce instability. Likewise, leadership gaps, insider threats, or geopolitical events can trigger cascading enterprise-wide consequences.Apogee Global RMS developed the Nexus of Risk Framework to help organizations better understand how risks interact across operational, strategic, and environmental domains. The framework organizes enterprise risk into interconnected categories that evaluate where exposures originate, how they spread across the organization, and what external factors may increase risk severity.“The risks that create the greatest disruption today rarely exist in isolation,” said M. K. Palmore, Founder and Principal Advisor of Apogee Global RMS. “Cyber events, physical security incidents, workforce challenges, and external pressures are all connected. ARIS helps organizations identify those relationships early so leadership teams can make more informed risk decisions before issues escalate.”The ARIS assessment is designed for executive leadership teams, boards, audit committees, and enterprise risk functions seeking a broader view of organizational resilience. The survey evaluates:Exposure concentrations across cyber, physical, and human capital risk domainsGovernance and escalation effectiveness across enterprise risk functionsAlignment between operational controls and broader organizational risk objectivesThe impact of external environmental conditions, including geopolitical and economic pressuresCross-functional visibility into emerging operational and strategic risksRather than delivering a standalone maturity score, ARIS is intended to help organizations identify blind spots and strengthen enterprise-wide risk visibility.According to Apogee Global RMS, one of the most common gaps organizations face is fragmented risk ownership. Cybersecurity, physical security, compliance, HR, and operational risk teams often operate independently, limiting an organization’s ability to identify cross-domain threats and interconnected vulnerabilities.The firm also notes that many enterprise risk programs remain heavily focused on isolated incidents rather than integrated risk scenarios that reflect how disruptions actually unfold in modern operating environments.To support stronger governance integration, the Nexus of Risk Framework is aligned with recognized enterprise risk and cybersecurity standards, allowing organizations to incorporate findings into existing governance, compliance, and audit structures. The framework can support organizations navigating SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, NIST CSF 2.0 adoption, and other sector-specific regulatory expectations.Apogee Global RMS positions itself as a practitioner-led alternative to traditional consulting firms and single-domain advisory providers. The firm combines experience across military operations, federal law enforcement, enterprise technology, and strategic risk management to help organizations build more resilient risk management programs.The company’s service areas include Enterprise Risk Operations, Strategy and Organizational Resilience, and Talent Advisory and Human Capital Risk, all structured around the interconnected principles of the Nexus of Risk Framework.Organizations interested in evaluating their enterprise risk posture can complete the complimentary ARIS assessment at https://apogeevanguard.io/aris . Teams seeking additional guidance may also schedule advisory sessions with Apogee Global RMS to review findings and develop integrated risk management strategies.For more information, visit apogeeglobalrms.ioAbout Apogee Global RMSApogee Global RMS is a veteran-led, SDVOSB and DVBE certified integrated enterprise risk management advisory firm headquartered in San Jose, California. The firm advises commercial and public sector organizations on cyber risk, physical risk, human capital risk, organizational resilience, and enterprise risk integration through its proprietary Nexus of Risk Framework.

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