Acuiti Labs returns to SAP Sapphire 2026 as Platinum Sponsor with a firm commitment to AI-led revenue transformation

Acuiti Labs sponsors SAP Sapphire 2026 across Orlando & Madrid, announces mandatory Agentic AI workshops for all BRIM and Order-to-Cash engagements.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across two landmark weeks in Orlando and Madrid, Acuiti Labs united its global leadership team, clients, and partners at one of the year’s most significant enterprise technology events. At Sapphire Madrid, HBX Group took the stage to share their SAP BRIM transformation journey. And from both events, Acuiti Labs left with one clear commitment: every SAP BRIM and Order-to-Cash engagement will now begin with an Agentic AI Use Case Workshop. Not a future phase. A starting point.Two cities, one clear directionSAP Sapphire 2026 made the direction of travel unambiguous. With the unveiling of Joule Studio 2.0, intelligent and AI-driven revenue management is no longer a roadmap item. It is an operational reality, available now, and the enterprises that move first will define the new standard.Acuiti Labs was at the centre of that shift. Spanning two landmark weeks across Orlando and Madrid as a Platinum Sponsor, the company brought its global leadership team, clients, and partners together for conversations that went well beyond the conference floor. The appetite for transformation was real. The direction was clear. Acuiti Labs arrived ready to meet it.What this means for enterprise revenue leadersFor CFOs, Chief Revenue Officers, and transformation leaders evaluating their next move, Sapphire 2026 surfaced a challenge that is becoming harder to defer: legacy billing and revenue architectures were not built for the complexity of AI-era monetisation. Subscription models, usage-based pricing, multi-party contracting, and real-time revenue recognition require infrastructure that can keep pace.The organisations that engaged most deeply at Sapphire were not exploring whether to modernise. They were deciding how quickly, and with whom. The shift from exploration to execution was the defining characteristic of both events.A decisive commitment to AI-first deliveryIn response to the Joule Studio 2.0 announcement, Acuiti Labs made a firm commitment: every SAP BRIM and Order-to-Cash engagement will now include an Agentic AI Use Case Workshop as a default. Not a future phase. Not an add-on. A starting point, bringing together what is live in SAP today with the custom AI capabilities each client’s revenue model demands.This is not an aspiration. It is a change to how every engagement begins, effective now.“The autonomous enterprise is not a concept any more. SAP has made it real with Joule Studio 2.0, and we have made a structural commitment in response. Every client we work with, from day one, will have AI embedded into how they think about their revenue operations. Not bolted on later. Not reserved for a phase two. The organisations that build AI into the foundation now will be the ones setting the pace in three years. We intend to make sure our clients are among them.”- Manoj Harbhajanka, CEO, Acuiti LabsHBX Group at Sapphire Madrid: a transformation story told from the insideThe standout moment of both events came at Sapphire Madrid. Dean Mullane, Finance Director at HBX Group, a leading global B2B travel technology company, took the stage with the Acuiti Labs team to share HBX’s journey of transforming their revenue management landscape with SAP BRIM.Mullane spoke with the authority of someone actively leading a transformation of that scale: the strategic decisions made, the architecture chosen, and what HBX is building toward. For senior leaders in the audience facing similar crossroads, it was the session that cut through the noise. Having a client of that standing tell their story on the Sapphire stage, in their own words and with full candour, is a reflection of the trust built and of what becomes possible when deep expertise meets genuine ambition.A portfolio built for the complexity of modern enterprise revenue operationsAcross both events, Acuiti Labs showcased a connected portfolio spanning SAP BRIM implementation and managed services, Quote-to-Cash transformation, self-service customer portals , intelligent reconciliation through Acuiti SmartMatch, and purpose-built industry accelerators for Airports, Rail and Mobility, Postal, Media and Entertainment, and Seaports.The portfolio reflects a single conviction: enterprises should stop managing billing complexity and start monetising with confidence. Every capability on the Sapphire stage was built to serve that outcome.What comes nextSapphire 2026 was a moment of commitment, not a conclusion. The conversations started in Orlando and Madrid continue, and the questions being asked across the industry are ones Acuiti Labs is built to answer: how do enterprises move from billing complexity to confident monetisation, and how does AI accelerate that journey in a way that is practical, not theoretical.For organisations with active SAP BRIM evaluations, Quote-to-Cash transformation programmes underway, or revenue operations that need to evolve faster than current infrastructure allows, Acuiti Labs is ready to engage.To explore what this means for your organisation, contact: info@acuitilabs.com or visit www.acuitilabs.com About Acuiti LabsAcuiti Labs is a global SAP consulting firm specialising in billing transformation and revenue management. Headquartered in London, with offices across the US, Netherlands, and India, the company helps enterprises modernise and scale revenue operations through strategic consulting, implementation, and managed services.With SAP-certified consultants and a 100% project success rate across global clients, Acuiti Labs brings deep expertise across SAP BRIM, Quote-to-Cash, CPQ, Subscription Billing, Entitlement Management, and AMS. Serving industries including Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Hi-Tech, and Utilities, Acuiti Labs also delivers cloud-native IP solutions that accelerate revenue transformation and strengthen cash flow management.

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