NATIVE YOUTH ADVOCATE JESSE GOULD CHAMPIONS MENTAL HEALTH AND EDUCATION REFORM THROUGH SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE

Scholarship to Montclair State University fuels mission to expand mental health services and strengthen Native American representation in New Jersey schools

We have been given the tools to achieve a higher quality of life. Now it’s up to us to use them to better our community.” — Jesse Gould

BRIDGETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Gould, a proud member of the Pùkuwànkuichik (Turtle Clan people) within the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation , is using his voice, education, and lived experience to drive meaningful change for Indigenous youth across New Jersey and beyond. Rooted in a deep commitment to cultural preservation, identity, and community healing, Gould is emerging as a powerful advocate for Native representation and mental health awareness.Recently awarded a scholarship to Montclair State University, Gould plans to study psychology with a focus on mental health and mental illness upon acceptance to the university. His long-term goal is clear, to establish accessible mental health programs tailored specifically for his community. These programs aim to address the lasting effects of generational trauma while creating safe, culturally informed spaces for healing and growth.Gould’s journey is deeply personal. After being separated from his community at a young age, he experienced a loss of identity as a Lenape individual. Returning home, he credits his community with helping him rebuild his foundation and rediscover his cultural roots. That experience now fuels his mission to ensure that other Indigenous youth do not face the same sense of isolation.“When we are born Native American, we are born into the fight,” Gould explains. “My generation may not have faced the same legal battles as those before us, but we carry the responsibility to create change, preserve our identity, and build a better future for our community.”As part of a broader social change initiative, Gould has taken action by addressing systemic gaps in education and representation. Through a formal letter directed to New Jersey leadership, he highlights the challenges Native youth face in schools, including lack of representation, inaccurate historical narratives, and identity erasure. His message underscores the importance of continuing efforts started under previous state leadership to integrate accurate Native American history into school curricula.Gould’s advocacy calls for:Accurate representation of Native American history, particularly the presence and legacy of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape peopleStronger partnerships between educational institutions and Indigenous communitiesExpanded cultural programs that empower youth and reinforce identityHis efforts also reflect broader challenges faced by Indigenous communities, including the lingering effects of colonization, forced displacement, and historical erasure. Despite these challenges, the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation continues to play a vital role in preserving heritage through community outreach, cultural programs, youth engagement, and initiatives such as the Turtle Trading Post and future plans for a Native American museum.Serving New Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia, and surrounding regions, the Tribal Nation remains committed to strengthening community ties, promoting self-determination, and ensuring the continued recognition of its people and ancestral homelands.Gould’s message is ultimately one of resilience and empowerment. By combining education, advocacy, and cultural pride, he is helping pave the way for a new generation of Indigenous leaders.“For the youth, this is for you,” Gould says. “We have been given the tools to achieve a higher quality of life. Now it’s up to us to use them to better our community.”About Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal NationThe Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation is a state-recognized Native American tribe based in New Jersey. The organization is dedicated to preserving Lenape culture, supporting community development, and advocating for Indigenous recognition and rights. Through membership programs, cultural initiatives, youth engagement, and future plans for a Native American museum, the Tribal Nation continues to honor its heritage while building a stronger future for generations to come.

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